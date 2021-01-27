The Gwinnett Chamber recently introduced its new 2021 board chairman and board members.
Georgia Power Metro North Region Director Doug Jenkins will serve as the chamber board's chairman for 2021. He follows Capital City Home Loans' Tammy Shumate, who served as the chamber's 2020 board chairwoman.
“The Gwinnett Chamber is fortunate to have Doug Jenkins assuming the role of chairman for 2021,” Gwinnett Chamber President & CEO Nick Masino said. “His wealth of experience and leadership during this unprecedented time will help to ensure the Gwinnett Chamber will continue to Champion Business and be a resource for businesses coming out of the recovery stage.”
Jenkins and the new chamber board, which Gwinnett Chamber officials said is the most diverse board in the organization's history, were introduced at the board's Jan. 21 meeting.
Masino said the board's diversity is a benefit to the chamber.
“We want to be the home to business leaders of all genders, age and ethnic background,” he said. “This is not a one-year effort. We have more work to do to effectively represent our community, the 37th most diverse county in the U.S.”
As for Jenkins, he has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech, a master's degree in finance from Georgia State University and holds certifications as an energy manager and engineer-in-training. He is also a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, is a past Forsyth Chamber board chairman and past Gwinnett Technical College board chairman and has served on the Gwinnett Public Schools Foundation's and Gwinnett Student Leadership Team's executive committees and is the Council for Quality Growth's board chairman. He serves on the Partnership Gwinnett and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful boards of directors and is a member of the Gwinnett and North Fulton chapters of Citizens of Georgia Power.
“I am honored to be named as the 2021 Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce,” said Jenkins. “Gwinnett County has a unique history of a strong partnership between the business community, county and city leaders, our school system and our nonprofit community to continually move the county forward. The Chamber is the connector for this unique partnership, and I look forward to working with our 2021 Board, the most diverse in the Chamber’s history to represent one of the most diverse counties in Georgia, to help Gwinnett continue to be a great place to live, work and play. I encourage business leaders from across the county to engage with the Gwinnett Chamber as we move forward with our strategic initiatives for 2021.”
The lengthy list of new members of the Gwinnett Chamber 2021 board include:
Sal Ajani – The Amazing Energy Solutions
Whit Alexander – Lose Designs
Dr. Audrey Arona – Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments
Marshall Barton – Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.
Brad Beisbier – First Citizens Bank
Scott Briscoe – E.R. Snell Contractor Inc.
Renee Byrd-Lewis – Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services
Natalie Cho – Missy Cosmetics
Melanie Conner – Rainbow Village
Deirdra Cox – Community Sustainability Enterprise
Dr. Laura Crawley – University of Georgia Gwinnett Campus
Jay Dennard – Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Om Duggal – InfraProp Co.
Mike Fulton – Oconee State Bank
Damian Hamlin – McCarthy
Brandon Hembree – Gwinnett Municipal Association
Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson – Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners
Jonathan Holmes – Mighty 8th Media LLC
Jerry James – Atlanta Gladiators
Demetrius Jordan – JS Hoso LLC
Michelle Kang – Korean-American Chamber of Commerce of Atlanta-Georgia
Tim Le – Atlanta Maxim Realty International
Bin Liu – SimpleFloors
Brian Longacre – Uncle Jack’s Meat House
Santiago Marquez – Latin American Associaiton Inc.
Mayor Mike Mason – City of Peachtree Corners
Jian Ni – Chinese Business Association of Atlanta
Heather Orrico – Comcast Business
Uday Parikh – Dentistry 4 You
Rep. Sam Park – Gwinnett Legislative Delegation
Pabs Raghava – Georgia Indo-American Chamber of Commerce
Mike Sammond – Business RadioX
Jordan Sandler – Frenik Marketing Group
Lisa Sherman – Georgia Chamber of Commerce
Mitchell Stephens – Mitchell Stephens Company
Jessica Stewart – Gwinnett Young Professionals/Gwinnett County
Shawn Still – Olympic Pool Plastering
Steven Tomlinson – Level Seven Facilities Services
Chris Willis – Willis Mechanical Inc.
Lisa Winton – Winton Machine
Georgia Vietnamese American Chamber
German American Chamber of Commerce
Gwinnett County Public Schools Board Chair
Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.