Later this week Gwinnett County business professionals will have an opportunity to hear from Georgia's top labor official about the state's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus disease outbreak.
The Gwinnett Chamber will host an online town hall with Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday. The activity, described on the chamber's website as a "conference call," is designed to let participants hear Butler talk about resources that are part of the Department of Labor's COVID-19 response, as well as expanded rules that are currently in place because of the pandemic.
Anyone who has questions for Butler will have to submit them before 5 p.m. Wednesday by emailing them to aperry@gwinnettchamber.org. Chamber officials said questions will not be accepted during the town hall.
Anyone who would like to participate in the town hall can register at bit.ly/3bYF1a2. The town hall is free for chamber members and $10 for non-members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.