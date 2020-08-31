Highlighting "bold" women in the Gwinnett business community, the Gwinnett Chamber handed out its annual Moxie Awards last week.
The Chamber honored seven award winners and more than 80 finalists during a luncheon on Aug. 28.
“The Moxie Awards give the Gwinnett Chamber an opportunity to recognize those who are bold in business,” said Alicia Krogh, Senior Vice President, Executive Engagement & Programs, Gwinnett Chamber. “These inspiring women deserve to be lifted up and recognized for all that they do for our community.”
The luncheon also featured panel discussing finding confidence from within. Panelists included Elizabeth Dixon, the principal lead for Strategy, Hospitality & Service Design at Chick-fil-A, along with Gwinnett County Chairwoman Charlotte Nash and Juanita Velez, who is Delta’s Lead Program Manager of International Social Media Strategy and HYPE Founder and CEO.
The Moxie Awards, which have been presented the past three years, recognized both individuals and organizations. Organizational awards highlighted companies that support the advancement of women, as well as those that are women-led.
Individual awards honored those who are trailblazers in a male-dominated field, Gwinnett County champions, emerging leaders, professionals who are at the peak of their career and those who are generous with their time, talent, or resources.
