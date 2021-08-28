The Gwinnett Chamber, billing the honors as "built for women who are bold in business" presented its 2021 Moxie Awards Friday.
“The excitement and support we receive for this program is a testament to the wonderful women leaders we have in Gwinnett County,” Alicia Krogh, Senior Vice President of Executive Engagement and Programs for the Gwinnett Chamber said. “These inspiring women deserve to be recognized for all that they do for our community.”
More than 90 finalists and seven winners were honored during the event, a two-part program that began with a panel discussing “Turning Your Obstacles into Opportunities” followed by the presentation of the Moxie Awards.
Panelists included Judge Kristina Hammer Blum, Chief Magistrate of the Gwinnett County Magistrate Court; Njeri Boss, Vice President of Public Relations for Waffle House; and Julie Ann Crommett, Equity and Inclusion Strategist and founder and CEO of Collective Moxie.
The Chamber said the Moxie Awards recognized both individuals and organizations alike. Organizational awards highlighted companies that support the advancement of women, as well as those that are women-led.
Individual awards honored those who are trailblazers in a male-dominated field, Gwinnett County champions, emerging leaders, professionals who are at the peak of their career and those who are generous with their time, talent, or resources.
Designations were given for the following awards:
• Enlightened Employer Award – Georgia United Credit Union.
• Greater Good Award – Lorri Christopher, City of Peachtree Corners.
• Influence Award – Major Michelle Anglin, Gwinnett County Police Department.
• On the Rise Award – Maria Uribe, Junior Achievement of Georgia.
• Outstanding Organization Award – Leadership Gwinnett.
• Pay It Forward Award – Jill Edwards, United Community Bank.
