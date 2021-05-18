The Gwinnett Chamber will host panel discussions on how companies can become more inclusive, diverse and equitable this week.
The chamber will host its first-ever Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Infinite Energy Center. The event will feature two panel discussions, one focused on how companies can foster a more inclusive environment while the other deals with how companies can build diversity, equity and inclusion from within by using data.
The event will also feature speeches from AT&T Georgia President Venessa Harrison as well as Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson.
The panel on more inclusive workplace environments will include Georgia Power Vice President of Human Resources Sloane Drake, Gas South President and CEO Kevin Greiner and Okabashi Brand CEO Sara Irvani as panelists, with PCOM Georgia Executive Director of Diversity and Community Partnership Aisha Deberry serving as the moderator.
The panel on using data to build diversity, equity and inclusion from within will feature MundoHispanico.com President and CEO Rene Alegria, Delta Air Lines Vice President and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Keyra Lynn Johnson and UPS Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Director Sue Schmidlkofer as panelists with Georgia Power Metro North Region Director Doug Jenkins serving as the moderator.
Anyone interesting in hearing the panel discussions can register at www.gwinnettchamber.org/dei/ to attend in person or virtually.
Gwinnett Chamber members can register for $55 for the in-person option or $45 for the virtual option. Non-chamber members can register for $75 for the in-person option or $55 for the virtual option.
