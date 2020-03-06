A longtime constituent services and field representative for U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall is joining the Gwinnett Chamber as its new public policy and community affairs manager.
The business organization announced the hiring of Paul Oh to the role this week. A Georgia Tech graduate, Oh spent six years working in Woodall's office, first as a constituent service representative and later as field representative.
At the chamber, Oh will work with local, municipal, state and federal officials to strengthen relationships between them and the chamber. He will also he tasked with an expansion of public policy efforts at the chamber and will help with outreach to international communities in Gwinnett.
“We’re excited to have Paul on board in this new capacity,” Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said. “As a chamber of commerce, we are dedicated to protecting and promoting local businesses and, with Paul on the team, we will engage public policy in an authentic way and be the advocate for the business community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.