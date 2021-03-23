The Gwinnett Chamber and the Georgia Vietnamese American Chamber of Commerce recently formalized an alliance designed to open the door to the two chambers working together.
Officials from the chambers signed the memorandum of understanding at the Gwinnett Chamber's board meeting earlier this month. Gwinnett Chamber officials said the agreement will serve members of both groups through collaborations on projects.
The alliance is the latest in a series of such agreements the Gwinnett Chamber has entered with chambers of commerce that represent businesses from Gwinnett's various multicultural groups.
"We continue to be intentional in our outreach to our bi-lateral chamber partners, and we are excited to have formalized another agreement,” Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett President & CEO Nick Masino said. “I was glad to re-connect with (Georgia Vietnamese American Chamber of Commerce Vice-President) Mike Tran in Washington D.C. at the National Summit of Vietnamese American Leaders in 2011. As Gwinnett County accounts for about a third of the state’s nearly 60,000 Vietnamese population, our partnership with the Vietnamese-American business community is vital to the county and region’s economic growth."
The Georgia Vietnamese American Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization which strives to give local Vietnamese-owned businesses a competitive edge, and to give back to the local Vietnamese community. It engages in advocacy, promotion, education, networking and unification for the Vietnamese business community in Georgia.
"The opportunity to partner and collaborate could not have come at a better time. The two organizations share a common goal, which is to advocate and provide a resource for businesses to connect and thrive,” Tran said in a statement. “Through this greater alliance, we look forward to creating meaningful change and working together to inspire and support each other so that, we both, can further promote and advance the businesses and economic development within our community for a healthy and inclusive economy. On behalf of the Vietnamese-American businesses and community, we are greatly honored and look forward to working closely with the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce."
