The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Gwinnett Chamber have reached an agreement to work together to serve not only each organization's respective members, but also the diverse population of Gwinnett and Georgia.
The organizations announced the memorandum of understanding Monday. Both chambers it as setting up a "mutual understanding and a working relationship" to "encourage and further collaboration" between the organizations.
“With the rapidly changing population demographics in Gwinnett County, the Gwinnett Chamber for years has embraced the notion of diversity and sought ways to put this sentiment into action,” Gwinnett Chamber Board Chairman Tom Andersen.
“Hispanics have achieved real growth, both in population and influence in our community, and Gwinnett County is the beneficiary of the many Hispanic businesses which are located here. We are thrilled to enter into our agreement with this influential business association representing the interests of Hispanics, and look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship involving real collaboration on issues vital to the members of both Chambers.”
Under the terms of the agreement, which is posted on gwinnettchamber.org, the Gwinnett Chamber will provide the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce with office space in the chamber's building next to the Infinite Energy Center. The chambers will also partner to stage at least two events each year, including a multi-chamber mixer and small business education event.
Members of each chamber will also be able to register for events hosted by the other chamber at membership-levels rates. Logos for each chamber will also appear on the website for the other as an affiliate partner organization.
The business groups will also promote each other as partners.
"With this agreement, we formalize in writing our mutual commitments to each other, but most importantly, we mark a historic moment that will be for the betterment of our members, our chambers, our county, and our state,” said Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Chairman-Elect Antonio Molina, Esq.