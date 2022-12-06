The Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce is among the top 1% of chambers in the nation when it comes to business practices, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The Gwinnett Chamber recently received five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber. It's the highest designation a chamber can receive and this is the first time Gwinnett's chamber has received it.

