The Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce is among the top 1% of chambers in the nation when it comes to business practices, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The Gwinnett Chamber recently received five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber. It's the highest designation a chamber can receive and this is the first time Gwinnett's chamber has received it.
“This designation affirms the highest level of industry integrity, financial responsibility, and trust that our organization has worked diligently over the last few years to achieve,” Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett President and CEO Nick Masino said.
“Our members, investors, leaders, and staff are all deserving of this recognition, and we are honored to be ranked among the nation’s best when it comes to our mission of championing business.”
Only 201 of the more than 7,000 chambers of commerce in the U.S. have achieved five-star accreditation, according to Gwinnett officials.
Gwinnett Chamber officials said the accreditation recognizes "sound policies, effective procedures and positive impact on the community."
The chamber had to go through a six-month process and complete an application that is more than 200 pages long in order to achieve five-star accreditation. It had to show it met standards in communications, finance, governance, facilities, human resources, program development, technology, benchmarking and government affairs.
“Chambers of commerce that achieve an accreditation designation are truly leaders in their industry,” U.S. Chamber Vice President for Federation Relations and IOM Raymond P. Towle said. “This rigorous review includes all aspects of a chamber’s policies, operations, and programming.
"When chambers of commerce earn the distinction of becoming Accredited, it is a mark of excellence for the organization, its staff, and its leadership … They are commended for their continued advocacy of free enterprise, and for their commitment to serving members and their local businesses. Congratulations on this tremendous accomplishment.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
