Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino, second from right, and officials from the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry show off a memorandum of understanding between the two chambers to build economic development relations and identify global trade opportunities.
Officials from the Gwinnett Chamber recently reached an agreement with their counterparts in Surat, India to work together on trade and economic development relations.
The memorandum of understanding between the Gwinnett Chamber and the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry was signed during a Gwinnett trade trip to India and the United Arab Emirates. The visit was the first-ever EMBARK trip by Gwinnett Chamber officials. The program is designed to take executives to foreign countries in an effort to foster cultural enrichment and build relationships with business leaders in foreign countries.
The agreement reached with the Southern Gujarat Chamber states the two chambers will work together on identifying global trade opportunities, economic development relations and energy efficiency initiatives for small businesses.
“The EMBARK program is primarily centered around providing our members with unique and exciting travel opportunities around the world,” Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said. “Advancing our global business connections with the Southern Gujarat Chamber while on this trip served to enhance the experience and support our mission to champion business. We are grateful for their hospitality and look forward to working with them in the future."
A dozen Gwinnett Chamber chairman's club members participated in the trade trip, which included visits to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, New Delhi and Agra. The chamber is planning to take another EMBARK trip in 2024, although it has not announced which countries will be visited during the trip.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
