Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino, second from right, and officials from the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry show off a memorandum of understanding between the two chambers to build economic development relations and identify global trade opportunities.

 Photo: Gwinnett Chamber

Officials from the Gwinnett Chamber recently reached an agreement with their counterparts in Surat, India to work together on trade and economic development relations.

The memorandum of understanding between the Gwinnett Chamber and the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry was signed during a Gwinnett trade trip to India and the United Arab Emirates. The visit was the first-ever EMBARK trip by Gwinnett Chamber officials. The program is designed to take executives to foreign countries in an effort to foster cultural enrichment and build relationships with business leaders in foreign countries.

