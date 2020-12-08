Four Gwinnett County small businesses are getting a little extra funding to help offset the impact they experienced from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comcast Business and the Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce teamed up to award $5,000 grants to The Good Manners, The Strategic Hub, Organized Chick and Revolution Teen Center. Its part of new campaign Comcast Business is launching, called Together Towards Tomorrow, to help small businesses.
Comcast and chamber officials said the four Gwinnett small businesses that were chosen to receive grants were each “heavily impacted by the global pandemic.”
“This year’s pandemic has created some very profound challenges for businesses here in Gwinnett County and across our country,” Comcast Regional Senior Vice President Jason Gumbs said. “Through Together Towards Tomorrow, Comcast Business is proud to support our local businesses during this challenging time, and we appreciate our strong partnership with the Gwinnett Chamber to make this happen.”
The Together Towards Tomorrow program was launched last Thursday and the local grants were one of the first steps taken by Comcast Business through the new effort.
Each of the four small businesses, including one nonprofit, in Gwinnett that were chosen to receive grants helps the community and other small businesses in their own way.
The Good Manners is a company that handles high-level events by providing planning, production and execution services. The Strategic Hub is a boutique firm that helps other small businesses with coaching and training. Revolution Teen Center is a nonprofit community center that serves seventh- through 12th-graders by offering afterschool programs for them.
And, Organized Chick provides organizing services to other small businesses to help them balance “their lives as entrepreneurs.”
“We appreciate Comcast’s generous support of Gwinnett County’s businesses, which are the lifeblood of our community,” Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said. “Programs such as Together Towards Tomorrow are vital in supporting our businesses at a critical time.”
