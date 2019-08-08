The Gwinnett Chamber will host the 8th annual Button Down Dash 5K/10K on Saturday.
The 10K race will start at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K will begin at 7:45 a.m. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. It is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier.
The race was created to help drive Gwinnett County toward becoming the healthiest community in Georgia and encourage friendly competition among businesses, coworkers, family and friends. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning.
The run will begin and end in the Gwinnett Chamber parking lot with the route also including parts of Sugarloaf Parkway and Satellite Boulevard.