Gwinnett Chamber Board of Directors 2022 Chairwoman Jill Edwards and chamber Public Policy Committee Vice-Chairman Trey Ragsdale pose for a photo together after the chamber board approved a resolution advocating for the passage of the Gwinnett County special purpose local option sales tax referendum that will go before voters for approval in November.
The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors voted unanimously on Thursday to endorse passage of the upcoming special purpose local option sales tax referendum that will appear on Gwinnett County ballots this fall.
The SPLOST is set to last six years and support projects for Gwinnett County government as well as the county's 16 cities. The chamber's Public Policy Committee presented a resolution supporting the SPLOST, which is the continuation of an existing special sales tax, to the full chamber board at a meeting.
“SPLOST dollars have historically funded our nationally recognized parks system, award-winning public safety facilities, state-of-the-art libraries, and ongoing maintenance of our roads, bridges, and sidewalks throughout the community,” Gwinnett Chamber Board of Directors 2022 Chairwoman Jill Edwards said. “The business community fully supports the six-year extension of SPLOST this November and recognizes its role in cultivating a vibrantly connected future for Gwinnett.”
County officials expect the new SPLOST, which will officially be called the 2023 SPLOST due to the fact that collections will begin next year, is expected to generate about $1.35 billion over a six-year period. The cities would collectively receive 25% of those funds while the county government will receive the remaining 75%, which is expected to be about $1 billion of the SPLOST proceeds.
The county government plans to spend $736.3 million on transportation projects; $133.9 million on public safety facilities and equipment, $86.4 million earmarked for a new police headquarters; $108 million on recreational facilities and equipment; $12.5 million for a courthouse renovation; $5.2 million for a Animal Welfare facility renovation; and $4.7 million on senior services facilities.
More than $3.9 billion has been generated by county SPLOSTs since the first one was approved in 1985, according to county officials.
Voters will decide whether to extend the SPLOST when they cast ballots for the general election in November.
“Gwinnett already maintains the lowest sales tax rate in the state of Georgia making it an attractive location for business and talent,” Gwinnett Chamber Public Policy Committee Vice-Chairman Trey Ragsdale said. “Voting to continue this funding requires no tax increase, supports Gwinnett’s continued growth, and directly aligns with the Chamber’s public policy agenda to ensure Georgia’s best-in-class business climate.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
