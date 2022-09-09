Edwards_Ragsdale.png

Gwinnett Chamber Board of Directors 2022 Chairwoman Jill Edwards and chamber Public Policy Committee Vice-Chairman Trey Ragsdale pose for a photo together after the chamber board approved a resolution advocating for the passage of the Gwinnett County special purpose local option sales tax referendum that will go before voters for approval in November.

 Photo: Gwinnett Chamber

The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors voted unanimously on Thursday to endorse passage of the upcoming special purpose local option sales tax referendum that will appear on Gwinnett County ballots this fall.

The SPLOST is set to last six years and support projects for Gwinnett County government as well as the county's 16 cities. The chamber's Public Policy Committee presented a resolution supporting the SPLOST, which is the continuation of an existing special sales tax, to the full chamber board at a meeting.

