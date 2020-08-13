Gwinnett County's business leaders are encouraging the county's voters to support an education special purpose local option sales tax referendum that will appear on the general election ballot this fall.
The chamber's Board of Directors voted to throw its support behind the campaign Thursday afternoon. The E-SPLOST, which will support both Gwinnett County Public Schools and Buford City Schools, is expected to pay for school and athletic facility expansions as well as transportation investments.
“Our county’s success can be directly tied to the quality of our schools,” Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said. “The E-SPLOST is not a new tax. Extending it allows our schools to upgrade and provide technology, access and distance learning for all students and helps close the achievement gap.”
The education SPLOST is one of two tax-related measures that will appear on ballots in the county this fall. The county commission recently decided to put a referendum, to institute a penny sales tax to fund transit expansion in Gwinnett, on the November ballot as well.
Gwinnett County Public Schools, Buford City Schools and Gwinnett County government are three separate entities. The county's school system, and Buford's are each governed by their own separate boards of education. Meanwhile, the county government is governed by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners.
The Gwinnett Kids Count campaign has been established to drum up voter support for passage of the E-SPLOST, with a website set up at www.gwinnettkids2020.com.
“Every facility in the Gwinnett County Public Schools and Buford City Schools has benefited for more than 20 years from E-SPLOST investments," Gwinnett Kids Count campaign chairman Sean Murphy said. "Next year we lose more than $100 million in state funds due to the pandemic. The E-SPLOST continues our schools’ exceptional education and equity and access for all our public schools’ students. Every family or employer who hires a graduate will benefit.
“We appreciate the chamber’s endorsement and urge voters to vote yes and invest in our schools’ and our county’s future.”
