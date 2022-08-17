From left, Gwinnett Chamber Board Chairwoman Jill Edwards,; Gwinnett Chamber President & CEO Nick Masino; Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneur Club President Jeff Jian and ACEC Board Chair Bin Liu pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding between the two organizations.
The Gwinnett Chamber and the Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneur Club are teaming up to support and grow Chinese and Chinese-American-owned businesses in Gwinnett County.
The two organizations recently signed a memorandum of understanding to work together to further their respective goals to support local businesses. The agreement with the Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneur Club, also known as the ACEC, is the latest in a series of similar memorandums of understanding that the Gwinnett Chamber has entered into in recent years with organizations that serve a diverse group of business owners, such as the Korean or Spanish communities, who call Gwinnett County home.
“Our strategic partnership with the Gwinnett Chamber will strengthen ACEC’s mission and increase its capacity to serve businesses,” ACEC President Jeff Jian said. “We would like to thank Nick Masino for his outstanding contribution to economic development in Gwinnett.”
The ACEC works to help Chinese-American entrepreneurs develop their businesses in America. Meanwhile, the Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett have undertaken 15 trade missions to China which have resulted in more than a dozen Chinese companies coming to Gwinnett County.
“ACEC’s focus on international entrepreneurship in our community aligns with the Chamber’s values for innovation and inclusion,” Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said. “This agreement signifies a commitment to fostering these global entrepreneurs and furthers our mission to champion business.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
