Among several public policy issues that the Gwinnett Chamber is asking legislators to keep in mind during the current legislative session, one of the requests is for lawmakers to at least consider any opportunities for local partisan elections in the county to become nonpartisan elections — if such opportunities arise.
The chamber recently announced its public policy agenda with 50 points that it wants state legislators to consider during this year's legislative session.
The policy points cover the areas of transportation and infrastructure; education; economic development and business climate; healthcare; water, energy and the environment; tourism, arts and entertainment; and policy.
That last section — on policy — includes an item about nonpartisan local elections at a time when the controversial topic of nonpartisan school board elections is being debated in Gwinnett County. Chamber officials assert, however, that nonpartisan local elections have been a part of the chamber's policy agenda since 2020 and before the school board proposal came up.
"We believe that these just very volatile politics at the federal level has continued to creep down into state and local, and we'd like for it to not creep down into the local positions," Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino said. "We're not suggesting any specific position. We're just suggesting it be considered period.
"We have an incredibly great example with the municipalities, which are ... nonpartisan (elections). What a great example."
Nonpartisan elections, at least for the Gwinnett school board, is just one of many issues that legislators are expected to deal with during the 2022 session.
On the matter of nonpartisan elections, the chamber's policy agenda states, "Explore the opportunity for legislation to recognize nonpartisan elections for local elections. Out of Georgia’s 159 counties, only six counties hold nonpartisan elections and about 40 percent of Georgia’s public school boards hold partisan elections."
Although the chamber has included this request as part of its public policy agenda since 2020, it's an eye-catcher this year because of a local debate that will likely shape how the request is viewed and interpreted.
State Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, is working on a bill to change Gwinnett's school board to nonpartisan elections. He has told the Daily Post that he wants support from Democrats in the county's legislative delegation, but he is prepared to move forward without it.
Dixon had looked at making all school board elections across Georgia nonpartisan, but he told the Daily Post earlier this month that he opted to focus on Gwinnett after receiving pushback elsewhere in the state.
"I think it's consistent with our public policy agenda," said Masino about Dixon's anticipated legislation.
Gwinnett's school board and county commission had been majority Republican until Democrats picked up key victories in the 2020 elections that flipped control of both boards while also making both boards majority minority.
Some Democrats in Gwinnett's legislative delegation told the Daily Post they were either not aware of the policy request or would need more clarification from the chamber about what the organization was asking for before they could comment on it.
But, the chamber's policy agenda includes several other key points, such as: expanding access to affordable broadband internet; establishing an "adequately funded" statewide trauma care network; offering a partial sales tax refund and other incentives to stimulate private investment in qualified tourism projects; oppose bills that would limits the current structure and functions of local development authorities; support capital and operating requests from Georgia Gwinnett College and Gwinnett Technical College; and support a state operating grant request from PCOM Georgia to make sure there are enough primary care physicians and medical specialists to meet needs in the state.
One of the chamber's eight policy points on transportation and infrastructure, for example, is asking legislators to support five transit projects in Gwinnett County that the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority has put forward for possible state funding in Georgia's fiscal year 2023 budget.
“Among some of the notable changes from last year’s agenda are broadband accessibility and affordability and public-private initiatives to ease workforce demands," Gwinnett Chamber Public Policy Committee Vice-Chairman Dean Collins said in a statement.
"We also included support for the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority’s five Gwinnett transit projects considered for state funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.”
The Gwinnett transit projects included in the budget request include a new transit center in the Gwinnett Place area and new vehicles for: a fixed Lawrencevile to Snellville local route; an express bus route connection Doraville and Athens; a microtransit zone in the Buford and Suwanee area; and a microtransit zone in the Lawrenceville and Dacula area.
