American Painting and Renovations Chief Executive Officer Sidney H. Theus will receive the Gwinnett Chamber's Citizen of the Year Award at its 74th Annual Dinner on April 22, the business organization has announced.
The chamber announced the recipients for all of the awards it will hand out during the dinner on Thursday. The citizen of the year award, which recognizes an individual for service that has a significant impact on Gwinnett County's quality of life, is the top award given out at the dinner.
Other awards that will be handed out at the dinner include the Public Service Awards, D. Scott Hudgens Humanitarian Award, R. Wayne Shackelford Legacy Award and the James J. Maran International Award.
“Honorees are chosen based on their engagement with the community, legacy of leadership and unique contributions that embody the Gwinnett Chamber’s mission to champion business,” said Nick Masino, President & CEO of the Gwinnett Chamber. “We congratulate this year’s recipients and their families and look forward to celebrating them during our program this April.”
The four Public Service Award recipients for this year are Northside Hospital Duluth Chief Operating Officer Jay Dennard, Mighty 8th Media Managing Partner Jonathan Holmes; Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann L. Joseph and state Rep. Sam Park.
The D. Scott Hudgens Humanitarian Award will be presented to the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett.
The R. Wayne Shackelford Legacy Award, which is posthumously awarded to individuals who have made a difference in the county, will be awarded to three people this year: former Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO James J. Maran, former Duluth City Councilman Kelvin J. “Kelly” Kelkenberg and former Gwinnett County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer L. Jim Steele.
And, the James J. Maran International Award will be awarded to Hettich America.
The dinner will be held at the Gas South Convention Center and people interested in attending it can register at GwinnettAnnualDinner.com.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
