Gwinnett County is set to give county libraries a significant increase in funding and add new officials focused on equity and environmental sustainability and additional staff in its court system to accommodate a new State Court judge in 2023.
Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and county finance staff unveiled the proposed $2.26 billion 2023 Gwinnett County government budget on Tuesday. It includes a $1.77 billion operating budget as well as a $488 million capital improvement budget.
“While the County is not immune to global economic uncertainty, we have taken steps in the creation of this budget to ensure that Gwinnett’s financial foundation remains strong,” Hendrickson said. “With this budget, we will be able to maintain the excellent services that our residents have come to expect and build on them with initiatives that support safety, mobility, environmental sustainability and more.”
A public hearing is set to be held on Dec. 5 and the county will accept input from residents through the county’s website, www.gwinnettcounty.com, until Dec. 31. The county commission will vote on adoption of the budget at its Jan. 3.
Residents who want to see the budget document can read the budget resolution on the county’s website, or visit the county’s financial Services Office from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. onMondays through Fridays at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville.
One significant item in the county’s 2023 budget is a $3.5 million increase in Gwinnett’s library system subsidy. Gwinnett County Public Library officials made headlines earlier this year when they said the subsidy its gets from the county had stagnated for years and that they would have to scale back services at the library if the subsidy was not increased by at least $3 million in 2023.
Among the items in the proposed budget is a new equity officer position and a new environmental sustainability officer position. Additional firefighter positions and a transit system expansion are also included in the budget.
During budget requests earlier this year, Gwinnett County transportation officials sought an expansion of local bus service, adding new routes in the Lilburn, Gwinnett Place, Snellville, Buford and the Amazon fulfillment center on West Park Place Boulevard, as well as micro transit zones. The county previously funded the groundwork for that transit expansion, but now operational costs are coming into play in 2023.
There will also be additional staff across multiple departments because the new seventh Gwinnett State Court judge position which was created by state law earlier this year. The Emergency Management Office is also expanding so it will have additional staff to respond to natural disasters and other emergency incidents that occur in the county.
Other items included in the budget are a language learning assistance program for county employees, enhancements in the courts so they can hold virtual hearings, and upgrades to county roads, sewer and water lines and parks, such as a Lenora Park Community Recreation Center and the Eastern Regional Greenway.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
