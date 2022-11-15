Gwinnett County is set to give county libraries a significant increase in funding and add new officials focused on equity and environmental sustainability and additional staff in its court system to accommodate a new State Court judge in 2023.

Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and county finance staff unveiled the proposed $2.26 billion 2023 Gwinnett County government budget on Tuesday. It includes a $1.77 billion operating budget as well as a $488 million capital improvement budget.

