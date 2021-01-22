Gwinnett County residents, employees and visitors are going to have to mask up if they want to step on county property.
County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson announced during a Council for Quality Growth event on Friday that getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control is a top priority, and that her first major action since taking the reigns of government earlier this month was to begin doing just that.
In short, face masks are mandatory in county buildings.
"I just signed my first executive order, which was pretty cool, to mandate masks in all of our facilities and our properties across the county because it really, at the end of the day, is about our employees and our work force," Hendrickson said. "We have to operate, we cannot shut down, and our employees safety is our No. 1 priority."
Gwinnett has a two-week incidence rate of 1,162 new COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 residents as of Thursday afternoon. That is a total 11,287 new cases reported in the county over the last two weeks.
The county leads Georgia in total cases, with 67,465 cases, 635 confirmed deaths, 45 probable deaths and 4,330 hospitalizations reported since March.
Hendrickson said her priority is not just to make sure people wear face masks on county properties, however. She also said the county's goal is to help with vaccinations where it can.
"(It's) also helping to usher us through this pandemic to get to a point of herd immunity and working with our health district and many of our partners to have access to vaccines and make sure that we can get to that point where we can start living our lives," Hendrickson said.
Another area the chairwoman said the county wants to look at is the economic impact COVID-19 has had on Gwinnett.
"We have seen how the pandemic has exposed the inequities with the impact of the pandemic on our minority and immigrant communities with job loss and business closures," Hendrickson said. "We need to work with our partners and we have been working with our partners in also leveraging our CARES Act funding to support and mitigate against the impact that COVID has had on these communities.
"So, we've been weathering through that and will continue to do so this year until we get to that point."
