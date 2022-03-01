Gwinnett County residents no longer have to wear a face mask when they enter county government-owned facilities.
County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson put a new face mask mandate in place earlier this year as the Omicron variant was spreading and case numbers began to spike sharply. Since then, however, case numbers have been on a steady decline and newly revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week moved Gwinnett into the low community transmission category.
So, Hendrickson let her order mandating face masks in county buildings expire effective immediately.
"This means individuals will no longer be required to wear masks in county facilities," county officials said in a statement on gwinnettcounty.com.
The county government is not the only place where face mask mandates have been lifted in light of the new guidance from the CDC. Gwinnett County Public Schools also announced it was lifting its mandate with mask becoming optional in GCPS facilities, starting this week.
There are exceptions to where in Gwinnett County masks will still be mandatory.
Anyone who rides a Gwinnett Transit bus must still wear a mask while they are on the bus, for example. County officials also said court officials in Gwinnett are still allowed to require masks in court facilities if they deem it necessary.
The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments also recently announced it was beginning to scale back operations at the mass vaccination clinic located in the former Sears at Gwinnett Place Mall. The clinic will now only be open on Saturdays.
