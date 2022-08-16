National Association of Counties President Denise Winfrey recently appointed Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and County Commissioner Marlene Fosque to national committees looking at issues facing counties across the U.S.

Hendrickson was picked to serve as the housing subcommittee vice-chairwoman of NACo's Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee, and will also serve as a member of the Large Urban County Caucus. Meanwhile, Fosque will serve as the International Economic Development Task Force's vice-chairwoman, the Transportation Steering Committee’s Transit/Rail Subcommittee vice-chairwoman and, like Hendrickson, the Large Urban County Caucus.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

