National Association of Counties President Denise Winfrey recently appointed Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson and County Commissioner Marlene Fosque to national committees looking at issues facing counties across the U.S.
Hendrickson was picked to serve as the housing subcommittee vice-chairwoman of NACo's Community, Economic and Workforce Development Steering Committee, and will also serve as a member of the Large Urban County Caucus. Meanwhile, Fosque will serve as the International Economic Development Task Force's vice-chairwoman, the Transportation Steering Committee’s Transit/Rail Subcommittee vice-chairwoman and, like Hendrickson, the Large Urban County Caucus.
“The appointment by President Winfrey is humbling and an incredible honor,” Hendrickson said. “As these appointments help solidify Gwinnett County’s place on the national stage, I am guided by my commitment to our residents, employees and visitors who set us apart in how we operate.”
Hendrickson is in the middle of her second year as the head of Gwinnett County government while Fosque, who is up for re-election this year, is in her fourth year on the county commission.
Fosque said the appointments are important because of the impact they will have on, not just Gwinnett, but also counties across the nation.
“Fundamentally, these appointments are a matter of public service leadership since we create relevant policies that impact over 3,000 counties," she said. "They also allow us to bring to the forefront the services and programs Gwinnett County provides for our residents and to glean the great initiatives other counties are implementing across the country.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
