A debate between the two candidates vying to be Gwinnett County's next commission chairman on Wednesday ultimately boiled down to one thing: who was ready to lead the county.
Republican candidate David Post and Democratic candidate Nicole Love Hendrickson are running for the chairman's seat, which is open this year because current Chairwoman Charlotte Nash opted to retire at the end of the year. The candidates faced off Wednesday during a debate co-hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and WABE 90.1 FM.
Both candidates pitched themselves as the right fit for the job to lead the county as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it had on the county's economy.
"I have the experience to take on this kind of a situation — not a lot of people do because this is not an easy situation and it is a crisis situation and what we do now is going to make a difference for our kids and grandkids in the future," said Post, a retiree and grandfather.
Hendrickson, who stepped down as Gwinnett County's community outreach director to run for the chairman's job, said, "We have a lot of challenges that are on the horizon and its going to take someone who is committed, who has the experience, who has the vision and the plan to transition us into the future. I have worked for 15 years in Gwinnett County in many different public service capacities and I believe that I am the best person to transition us into the future."
The debate touched on some topics that have arisen, not just in Gwinnett but also nationally, in recent years, such as policing and affordable housing, but also on more recent issues such as long lines for early voting and a new economic development tax showing up on property tax bills.
Every early voting location began the week with wait times of several hours as thousands of voters came out to cast ballots in the general election.
When asked what each of the candidates would do if they were chairman to address long waits for early voting, Post said he did not believe it would be his job to tackle that issue.
"That's up to the people running voting situation," he said. "I don't have anything to do with the voting. If there are things that aren't happening, then they should be the ones figuring out what it is and what needs to be done: if it's more machines, more people.
"I understand there are some problems with some of the machines being online or whatever, but that's a job that the people that are handling need to fix."
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners is tasked with giving final approval on an early voting schedule, which is submitted by the county's elections staff and the bipartisan Gwinnett board of Registrations and Elections, ahead of the elections. That schedule includes the number of early voting locations and the times of operation.
The county elections division's annual budget is also part of the county's overall budget proposed by the commission chairman at the end of the year.
Hendrickson said she is excited to see the county's voters turn out in large numbers for early voting. She also felt, however, that the commission should step in to address situations where wait times stretch as long as eight hours, which was seen at times at the elections headquarters early in the week.
"The Board of Commissioners does have a responsibility and an obligation to support our elections," Hendrickson said. "We can do that by assisting with manpower, helping recruit and train poll workers. We can also help with the technology. A lot of the holdup was because of the technology glitches.
"And, because we're in a pandemic, the social distancing and only allowing so many people in the precincts at a time is an issue. And we also need to have volunteers ready to communicate with voters. We have nine sites for early voting and many people chose to vote at one site, but if we had volunteers on hand and staff to help navigate and man the lines, we can help direct people to other locations."
But, the economic development tax showing up on property tax bills also brought differing perspectives from Post and Hendrickson at the debate — although neither of them expressed enthusiasm for the tax.
"We've got people out of work, businesses have closed, businesses have gone bankrupt, people have lost their life savings, we've got a tax from one place, the Rowen project, which hasn't even been announced yet," Post said. "My question is how many people or how many families are we going to destroy financially and socially to keep burying them with new taxes?"
Hendrickson said, however, that it was the majority Republican commission that voted to institute the economic development tax, which is designed to provide funding to support efforts to bolster the county's economy. At the same time, she said the county's growing infrastructure has to be paid for somehow.
"As our county continues to grow, as our county continues to age, we have to pay for things it's either going to come on the (residential) property owners or the commercial property owners, or we have to leverage a sales tax," Hendrickson said. "While I don't support an increase in taxes, I do recognize, and am cognizant, that sometimes it is necessary to continue providing the world-class services and amenities that we've been able to benefit from for many, many years."
There was an interruption in the livestream broadcast early in the debate just as candidates were answering policing in the county, and a new livestream then picked up as Post and Hendrickson asked each other a question.
An audio broadcast of the debate is expected to be broadcast at 8 p.m. Thursday on WABE 90.1 FM.
Post did address comments he made to a reporter which included him saying he did not want to be chairman. Post said he told the reporter that he compared serving as chairman to being a soldier going to war or a fire fighter battling a blaze.
"I said to him, 'Do soldiers want to go to war? Do firemen want to run into burning buildings,' and he said, 'Well no I guess not,' and I said 'Well I don't really want to ... but the situation of our county would require somebody with the kind of business knowledge and acumen to take on these kind of issues,' " Post said.
"That's what I've been doing for 50 years. I have four grandchildren that are in Gwinnett County Public Schools. There are a lot of issues that have to be handled, not just one, but there are several issues. Not only the money that has already been spent, but projects that are going to have to be determined in the weeks, months and years to come."
Post's response came after Hendrickson questioned him about it at the debate. She highlighted it as a reasons why she felt her opponent was not the right person to hold the office of chairman.
"I do believe the voters deserve to have a leader who wants the job, who knows the job and has a plan to transition us into the future and I don't believe that has been demonstrated," Hendrickson said.
