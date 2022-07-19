July is a time when kids are home from school and looking to have as much fun as possible — and parents are looking for places to take their children so they have an outlet for all of their young energy.
It may not be too much of a surprise then that July is National Parks and Recreation Month, when parks and recreation departments across the country are highlighting the benefits of residents visiting their local parks.
Gwinnett County is no exception in that regard, with a parks system that ranges from the ball fields and trails at many parks to the education outlets at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center and numerous parks with historic settings.
“One of the great things about Gwinnett County is our parks and recreation system,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “That is what attracts people to the county. Our parks offer residents plenty of recreational opportunities and learning opportunities.”
There are 51 parks sites in Gwinnett County and county officials have spent the month so far hosting several events, such as an patriotic ice cream social, a paper plane-making event, a 25-year time capsule opening and a garden bus tour.
The Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center in Buford is also hosting scavenger hunts throughout the month. Families are encouraged to visit the center between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays.
But, the fact that National Parks and Recreation Month is this month also served as a backdrop for county leaders to discuss a bit of the county’s recreation future this week.
County commissioners heard a presentation from officials with the county’s Community Services Department, which oversees parks, on the parks capital improvement plan on Tuesday.
“We like to show that we’re still moving forward on our projects during Parks and Rec Month,” Gwinnett County Community Services Director Tina Fleming said.
Carlos Perez, a consultant who has been working with the county on its Capital Improvement Plan, talked to commissioners on Tuesday about the progress that has been made on the plan in the last year.
He also gave a teaser for what the parks portion of the proposed 2023 special purpose local option sales tax will look like.
The county is planning to spend $108 million of its share from the proposed 2023 SPLOST on parks projects.
“What we heard loud and clear through the (comprehensive planning) process was that residents really appreciated the quality of the (parks) system and wanted to sustain that system going forward,” Perez said.
“So, based on that and the county’s data on what is needed for asset management, we identified a sum of money that we can use to sustain our parks.”
Which projects most of that money will go is still to be decided, however.
“There are 77 projects total that we’ve looked at, so we don’t a recommendation (yet) on what those (SPLOST-funded) projects will be,” Fleming said.
The plan, thus far, does includes about $26 million of the $108 million be used to fill a gap in funding for 2017 SPLOST projects. Examples of projects that fall into that category include the proposed Discovery Park in Lawrenceville and the expansion of Dacula Park.
Fleming said inflation and other factors have resulted in the costs of those projects being higher than anticipated when the 2017 SPLOST was approved in November 2016.
Other components of the proposed 2023 SPLOST allocation for county parks include $30 million for asset management, $19.24 million for trail implementation, $13 million for park expansion and new park construction, $11.44 million for land acquisition and $8.32 million for resource area protection.
But, the county is also revisiting some master plans that have not yet been built out or were only partially built out. In many cases, the master plans were done several years ago and the local communities have either grown since then or seen changes in residents needs.
“What was particularly important about this is the parks with undeveloped areas that showed facilities that were still consistent with they community’s needs served as a foundation for the Capital Improvement Plan,” Perez said.
Simpsonwood Park in Peachtree Corners is one such example of where a master plan will be revisited. Although a master plan was drawn up for the park a few years ago, Fleming said it will undergo a new master planning process.
“As part of this process, one of the things we have looked at is maybe the master plans don’t fit in the new communities,” Fleming said. “So, we’re re-looking at our master plans.”
The county’s Recreation Authority is set to vote on a final recommendation for parks capital projects in August and the commission will take a vote sometime in the fall.
In the meantime, county residents will have some upcoming opportunities to celebrate Gwinnett parks.
Some upcoming National Parks and Recreation Month events that county officials are highlighting include:
Mid-Summer Madness:♦ 2 p.m. on Saturday at Mountain Park Park in Lilburn. This free event for residents of all ages will include games, bounces houses and other activities.
♦ Rise Up & Back to School:♦ 2 p.m. on Saturday at Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross. This free event for kids ages 5 to 18 will include outdoor games and a school supply giveaway.
♦ Rise Up Foam Zone:♦ 6 until 9 p.m. on July 29 at George Pierce Park in Suwanee. this event for kids ages 8 to 13 will include “foam-blasting fun” for the kids. the event costs $12 per person.
♦ Community Health Fair:♦ 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on July 30 at Bogan Park in Buford. This free event for people of all ages will include health screenings, wellness activities and giveaways.
♦ Bird’s Eye View: 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on July 30 at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville. This event for kids who are between 6 and 13 will let children make their own take-home birdhouse. The event costs $12 per person.
