Old Glory. The Stars and Stripes. The Star-Spangled Banner.
Those are some of the most common nicknames that U.S. flag has picked up over the years, but regardless of what a person calls it, Flag Day is the time when Americans are asked to stop and reflect on what the flag means.
And, for the 11th year in a row, a Flag Day ceremony was held in Gwinnett County this year. Officially, Tuesday was Flag Day, but the county's celebration was held a few days before that, on June 11, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5255 in Lawrenceville.
The VFW, American Legion, Masonic Lodge, Disabled American Veterans, Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard, Georgia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution participated in the ceremony.
Flag Day proclamations from Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lawrenceville Mayor David Still were also presented to Gwinnett Flag Day organizers during the ceremony.
Philadephia Winn DAR Chapter Regent Lynn Jacques presented DAR Flag Day certificates to members of the Gwinnett Flag Day Committee and the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard fired a three-volley salute. The flag hoisted by the Sheriff's Office Honor Guard had previously been flown over the U.S. Capitol at the request of Bourdeaux's office.
BoykinZ, a sisters quartet, concluded the ceremony by singing the National Anthem and "America The Beautiful."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
