A new website has been launched to help Gwinnett residents find ways to help their community during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
GwinnettCares.org was announced Friday as the "go-to webpage" for information about resources available to the Gwinnett community as well as ways to help out during the outbreak. The effort is a product of a partnership, which includes the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia, 12Stone Church, local co-ops, the county government, Gwinnett schools and various nonprofit partners, to create the website and provide information to the public.
"GwinnettCares.org will serve as Gwinnett’s go-to webpage offering real-time information about the most critical needs and how people can help," organizers of the site said in a statement. "It will also offer reliable ways for people in need to find the resources they seek. The goal is to care for our community through COVID-19."
There are three main pieces of information available on GwinnettCares.org: Supplies that are needed, volunteer opportunities and the availability of relief assistance.
Residents can find information about what donations they can provide, such as food and other supplies, and where they can be dropped off.
The site will also be a place where residents can sign up with Volunteer Gwinnett to volunteer their services. The site will highlight volunteer opportunities in the community as well.
Information on relief funds that have been established to help local nonprofits "providing services on the front lines" is also available on GwinnettCares.org.
"Gwinnett is uniquely positioned in that it already has a framework in place to help with something of this magnitude," organizers said in a statement. "During the last two years Gwinnett has been developing key collaborative task forces focused specifically on healthcare, food insecurity, homelessness and early education needs in our community.
"Other overarching teams have also been developed around technology and communications. With these active teams already in place, incorporating key community stakeholders and subject matter experts in each area, Gwinnett has a strong foundation to build upon and less of a ramp-up time to react. Gwinnett stands strong and ready to take care of our own."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.