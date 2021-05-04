Health leaders and elected officials are gathering virtually next week to talk with Gwinnett residents about COVID-19 vaccinations, supporting and preparing kids to return to school and how to meet the physical and mental needs of children during the pandemic.
Gwinnett Cares will hold its latest virtual healthcare summit from 8 until 9:45 a.m. on May 12 on a Zoom webinar and Facebook Live. Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments Director Dr. Audrey Arona; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices member Dr. Henry Bernstein; Georgia Department of Public Health Immunization Director Shelia Lovett; Gwinnett County commission Vice-Chairwoman Marlene Fosque; Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Wellness Program representative Chelsea Walker; and View Point Health Director of Play Therapy Gloria Juliao will participate in the summit.
"The purpose of this event is to provide citizens with the necessary information they need to safely navigate and co-exist with COVID-19," Gwinnett Cares officials said in an announcement. "The summit will update residents on the most recent and accurate healthcare protocols, vaccination efforts and community resources available to help us all move from crisis to relief to recovery."
Anyone who would like to register to watch the summit via Zoom can sign up at bit.ly/BeWellGwinnett, and anyone who would prefer to just watch it on Facebook can tune into the Gwinnett Cares Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GwinnettCares.Org, at 8 p.m. on May 12 to watch it live. There is no cost to participate in the summit either through Zoom or on Facebook Live and there will be live interpretation offered in Spanish, Korean and Vietnamese on the Zoom feed.
The topics that will be discussed during the summit include: confidence in the Johnson and Johnson vaccine; ongoing research and developments concerning vaccines; the ongoing vaccination effort and progress toward reaching herd immunity; how people are kept safe by following safety protocols; how the vaccines work against various variants that have emerged around the world; the vaccination strategy; mobile vaccination efforts; risk assessments; scheduling resources; post-vaccination safety guidelines; being wary of pandemic-related scams; public-private partnerships; dealing with anxiety; the physical and mental needs of children; and preparing children to return to school and how to support them.
"National, statewide and local public health officials, as well as elected officials and mental health advisors will join the call to share the latest on the current state of COVID-19 response and care," Gwinnett Cares officials said.
