When the pandemic hit a year ago, one of the first grassroots community response teams that developed under the umbrella of Gwinnett Cares was the food insecurity team.
Little did that team know at the time that more than 11 million pounds of food would be distributed to those in need in Gwinnett County in 2020.
“COVID made our team realize two things very quickly," said Scott Mawdesley, leader of the Gwinnett Cares Food Insecurity Team. "First, we must work together and second, we were all better when we focused on a single coordinated effort.”
Before COVID-19 struck, the majority of Gwinnett’s nonprofit organizations serving food insecure families operated independently and focused on their individual service areas. As the pandemic unfolded and negatively impacted an unprecedented number of people, Gwinnett’s food distribution models were completely disrupted and overwhelmed.
COVID-19 pushed nonprofit food delivery partners to rethink, retool and recalibrate to work more efficiently and effectively than ever before.
Gwinnett Cares officials said they reached out and invited the Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) to the table to align the food bank’s supply chain and distribution efforts with the real-time needs of the Gwinnett community. As a result, 57 Gwinnett nonprofit agencies partnered to have access to the ACFB’s warehouse, resources, and other support programs.
Strategic collaborative efforts leveraged economies of scale to help everyone achieve more, Gwinnett Cares officials said. That led to 11,716,846 pounds of food channeled from the Atlanta Community Food Bank into Gwinnett County in 2020 — a 47.7% increase over the previous year.
“Because our food partners shared a genuine desire to work together, Gwinnett Cares far exceeded our food distribution goals and expanded reach to underserved areas of the county," Mawdesley said. "As we move forward, we will benefit from new structures, new partnerships, and lessons learned.”
Today the work of Gwinnett Cares is powered by the Gwinnett Coalition.
“The work of Gwinnett Cares has been a life force in Gwinnett this past year. The pandemic has certainly changed the landscape of need in our community and we are just beginning to get our head around the toll it has taken," said Renee Byrd-Lewis, Executive Director of the Gwinnett Coalition.
"We not only need to keep our eye on the real-time needs of today, but also strategically plan for the future. The Gwinnett Coalition is excited to build upon the lessons learned from the past year, help craft best practices and guiding principles, and hone our efforts to ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive in Gwinnett.
“Today we celebrate the tremendous work of all of our Gwinnett Cares partners. We can only hope that next year we can tout a marked reduction in food distribution as a positive indicator that we have helped many in our community get back on their feet.”
