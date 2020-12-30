Gwinnett Cares, a community collaboration led by the Gwinnett Coalition for Health & Human Services, has launched a new and improved website at www.GwinnettCares.org.
The goal is to improve its impact and reach to Gwinnett residents as the county continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Gwinnettcares.org quickly points residents to helpful resources related to COVID-19 care, assistance for those adversely affected, and opportunities to lend support as we work together to care for those in need in our community.
The updated website now sorts materials through two primary paths, “Need Help” and “Want to Help.” The site’s “Need Help” section sorts information for both individuals and businesses. Individuals and families can find resources for food and supplies, housing support, healthcare, childcare, education, employment, and multicultural information.
Veterans and senior citizens have access to additional specialized resources to fit their needs. Businesses can find ways to care for their employees through materials regarding COVID-19 testing, childcare and eldercare, financial support, mental health and addiction, healthcare, and unemployment. Visitors can also now access helpful video programs and “Friday @ 5” healthcare tips.
Under the “Want to Help” pathway site visitors can choose to explore both volunteer and donation opportunities. Visitors can join the Gwinnett Cares volunteer bank and get updates when volunteers are needed to support various care efforts, as well as explore other opportunities such as enlisting in Gwinnett’s medical reserve corps or serving as an online tutor.
The site also shares opportunities to donate supplies or monetarily to Gwinnett Cares efforts, as well as other partner charities. Gwinnett Cares success stories are now prominently showcased, so we can all see great examples of how we are caring for each other through COVID-19.
A major addition to the site is the translation capability. In addition to English, the website can now be viewed in Spanish, Korean, and Vietnamese.
“Gwinnett Cares is excited to serve and support a wider audience through this update,” who is head of marketing and community relations for Gwinnett Cares.
The updated website also offers a new quick link to COVID care resources which provide critical information about when and where to get tested, what to do after exposure to COVID-19, the latest isolation and quarantine protocols and more.
Visitors can also find a calendar of community care events that include details on local food pantries, resource drives, job fairs, healthcare summits, clothing closets, etc. Users that don’t find the specific resources they need are encouraged to call the Gwinnett Coalition Helpline at 770-995-3339 or use the “Contact Us” form on the site.
