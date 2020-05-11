Gwinnett Cares is hosting a virtual job fair for those looking for employment during these uncertain times of the coronavirus pandemic.
The job fair will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. It is sponsored by Goodwill of North Georgia and the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia.
The virtual job fair will include employers actively hiring in Gwinnett County. Participating companies include: Russell Landscaping, Holtkamp Heating & Air, Datum Tech Academy, Pateco Services, Amazon, Harbor Freight Tools, SIMOS and the Gwinnett County government among others.
According to a press release form Gwinnett Cares, you can search for a job from the comfort of your own home and chat with employers, learn about positions available and apply for jobs all in one place.
You must register at CareerConnector.org to participate. To create an account, go to "My Virtual Career Coach" and click "Register Here" under the Virtual Job Fair tab.
GwinnettCares.org bills itself as the “go-to webpage” for information about resources available to the Gwinnett community as well as ways to help out during the outbreak.
