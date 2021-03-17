Gwinnett County residents can find out what health officials are doing to build COVID-19 immunity in the community during a virtual summit later this month.
Gwinnett Cares' latest Healthcare Summit will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on March 24. Local healthcare experts will discuss vaccination efforts and offer a comprehensive look at ongoing COVID care.
"This session will also offer great insights into the new 'Race for the V' — Vaccines vs. Variants," Gwinnett Cares officials said in an announcement for the summit.
In addition to discussing vaccination efforts and the current state of COVID-19 in Gwinnett, the topics that summit participants are expected to cover include: the differences between the three vaccines that are now available; information about vaccine side effects; the timeline for when different groups will become eligible to get vaccinated; the challenges Georgia has faced in vaccinating people; the precautions people will still have to take after they get vaccinated; resources available to help with mental health issues; and what it takes to get to herd immunity.
There will be live translation services available in the Zoom webinar to translate information into Spanish and Korean.
Anyone who would like to participate in the summit can register at bit.ly/Mar24HealthcareSummit. They can also watch it live on the GwinnettCares.Org Facebook page.
