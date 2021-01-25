Gwinnett County residents will get to hear about the current COVID-19 situation in Georgia straight from the mouths of both Georgia's top public health official as well as the county's top doctor and other health officials this week.
Gwinnett Cares is teaming up with the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments and Rotary District 6910 to host a virtual health summit at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The event will be headlined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey and also feature Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health District Director Dr. Audrey Arona.
“Gwinnett Cares, powered by the Gwinnett Coalition, is excited to offer this third healthcare summit to keep our community abreast of all the latest in coronavirus prevention and care," Gwinnett Cares spokeswoman Paige Havens said. "As case counts continue to climb, it’s important we all remain vigilant and be reminded of best practices to prevent ongoing spread."
The online summit is expected to last an hour and a half and anyone interested in watching can register in advance at bit.ly/35mcJpF to get the Zoom link, or they can watch it on Facebook Live at the Gwinnett Cares Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GwinnettCares.org.
In addition to Toomey and Arona, other participants include U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Emergency Response Chief Medical Officer Dr. Clifford McDonald and Northside Gwinnett and Northside Duluth Emergency Services Medical Director Dr. Carlton Buchanan.
The four speakers will discuss the current status of COVID-19 response in Georgia and Gwinnett County, including the latest news in testing efforts and case management, COVID-19 statistics and data, hospital capacity and diversion response, vaccine distribution plans, goals and upcoming challenges, the new variant strains of COVID-19, the science behind the vaccines, vaccine costs, reaching herd immunity, long-term medical effects, self care and calls to action.
"As our knowledge of the virus continues to expand, we want to ensure everyone knows the latest protocols to follow related to testing windows and care if they are exposed or develop symptoms," Havens said. "With vaccines now available we want to educate the community about the science, distribution logistics and access. Information is constantly changing and it's important we have the facts to base decisions on. We are very lucky to have some of the top healthcare experts in the state join us for these bi-monthly updates. We encourage everyone to tune in!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.