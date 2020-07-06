Gwinnett Cares is holding a virtual job fair Thursday, with an in-person option at the Goodwill Career Center in Duluth.
More than 35 employers with immediate job openings are attending the event, which is slated for 10 a.m. to noon.
The job fair is brought to Gwinnett County in partnership with Goodwill of North Georgia. There will be a strong concentration on transportation, logistics and distribution.
Staffing agencies will also be recruiting for a multitude of employers, including for industries in banking, hospitality, technology, medical and dental, warehouse, manufacturing, home health care and media and marketing.
Transportation, distribution and logistics-focused positions include Class A CDL drivers, delivery station associate, equipment operator, forklift operator, general warehouse, part-time bus operator, picker/packer and more.
Other industry job openings include bilingual customer service representative, CNA and PCA, dental assistant, healthcare insurance agent (customer service), housekeeping, patient coordinator, social media and content specialist.
Employers include Amazon, MARTA, PTL Trucking, Schneider, Around the Town Moving and Storage, Platinum Drivers, Carters OshKosh, Great Expressions, Cornerstone Hospitality, Cambridge Care Homecare, Mary Hall Freedom House and more.
Register and create a recruitment profile at https://careerconnector.easyvirtualfair.com/.
If you are new to virtual job fairs, tutorials are available. For questions or registration assistance, call 678-990-7844.
