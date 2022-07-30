Gwinnett County Public Schools parents likely saw school buses in their neighborhoods in the later half of this past week.
No, they did not misread the GCPS calendar and miss when their kids were supposed to be back in school. The district’s bus drivers are just running their routes to get familiar with where they will need to go to pick up students when the school year begins on Aug. 3.
But, parents should still take note of when the bus passes their child’s bus stop, according to GCPS officials.
“All GCPS bus drivers will run their assigned routes during actual drive times in the mornings and afternoons, beginning Wednesday, July 27, through Tuesday, Aug. 2,” district officials said in an announcement. “Parents and students should look for their school’s name, which will be displayed on a card in the bus window to help parents identify their child’s bus.”
Gwinnett County Public Schools is the third largest transporter of students in the U.S., according to district officials. It operates more than 1,900 school buses and transports more than 118,700 students twice a day.
The district’s school buses actually put up some big numbers on a daily basis.
GCPS bus drivers collectively drive more than 122,400 miles per day, for example. That’s equal to driving around the equator five times a day. The drivers operate 8,169 runs to transport kids each day and the district has 44,427 school bus stops.
In one year, GCPS drivers collectively drive 23 million miles.
No matter how you slice it, that’s a lot of transporting of Gwinnett County children.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing and monkeypox is starting to emerge in some parts of the U.S., GCPS officials said they are taking steps to ensure kids are safe from health threats when they are on district buses. That, in particular, means regularly cleaning and sanitizing the buses.
“In preparation for the 2022-23 school year, the Gwinnett County Public Schools Transportation Department has cleaned, disinfected, and serviced its buses as well as conducted driver training,” district officials said. “Once the school year begins, all GCPS school buses will be cleaned and disinfected before drivers hit the road and after each morning and afternoon route is completed each day.”
But, there are some tidbits of information that GCPS is advising parents keep in mind in regards to their children riding the school bus.
Parents are asked to find their child’s bus stop by looking it up on ParentVUE or by getting it from their child’s school. Parents are asked to take their children to that bus stop before the school year begins to familiarize the kids with where they need to go.
Parents are also urged to drive their child around the area where their bus stop is located so the child will be able to recognize when they need to get off their bus in the afternoon.
Parents are being encouraged to teach their children that it’s OK to stay on their bus and tell their driver if they are unsure if they should get off the bus. The driver will take the child back to their school where officials will call the parents.
“This is particularly important for younger school-aged students (grades K-2) who are more likely to follow the crowd off the bus,” district officials said.
Parents of kids who will be riding the bus regularly are also urged to make their kids ride the bus on the first day of school, rather than driving them, so the kids can develop a routine.
And, parents are also urged to get together with other parents to come up with a system where a parent is present at the bus stop in the morning and afternoon to make sure al children get on and off the bus safely.
If a child does not get off their bus in the afternoon, parents should call their child’s school. They can call the GCPS Transportation Department at 770-513-6686.
The phone number parents should call if they have questions about special education transportation services is 770-513-6881.
Another thing GCPS is urging parents to keep in mind is that they should anticipate the possibility that their child’s bus could be running ahead of schedule, or behind schedule, especially in the first few weeks of the school year.
“Once bus transportation begins for students, Gwinnett school officials ask that parents have students at the bus stop approximately 15 minutes before their scheduled bus arrival,” district officials said.
“In addition, plan for routes to run slower than normal during the first few weeks of school as drivers will go through additional procedures before releasing students at their bus stops to ensure the safety of students, especially young students who are new bus riders. This means that many buses may run behind schedule, especially on the afternoon routes.”
