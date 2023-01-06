324556571_843081923652828_8724874205582725688_n.jpg

A Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their bus was hit head-on by a pickup truck on Hamilton Mill Road on Friday.

The accident happened early Friday morning on Hamilton Mill at Bart Johnson Road, prompting law enforcement to close the road for several hours as officers investigated what happened. Police said no children were on the bus when the accident occurred.