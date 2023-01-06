A Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their bus was hit head-on by a pickup truck on Hamilton Mill Road on Friday.
The accident happened early Friday morning on Hamilton Mill at Bart Johnson Road, prompting law enforcement to close the road for several hours as officers investigated what happened. Police said no children were on the bus when the accident occurred.
"It is believed the truck veered out of its lane negotiating a curve, but investigators are still following up on the accident," Gwinnett police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.
A photo that Gwinnett police released showed severe damage to the front ends of both the bus and the pickup truck.
Gwinnett County Public Schools spokesman Bernard Watson said the bus driver was alert when they were taken to the hospital, and that their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The condition of the pickup truck's driver was not immediately available on Friday afternoon.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.