Whether Gwinnett residents prefer the burgers topped with marmalade, jam, sriracha mayo, mustard cognac sauce or aioli, there will be a burger for them starting Sunday.
And, it will only cost them $7 per burger.
Twelve Gwinnett restaurants are participating in Gwinnett Burger Week, which runs through March 20. The participating restaurants will offer signature burgers for dine-in or take out to patrons looking to support the county's restaurant industry, which has faced hardships in the last year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's been an enormously challenging year for our hospitality industry,” Explore Gwinnett Executive Director Lisa Anders said. "We wanted to support our restaurants, and we were delighted our restaurants were quickly on board. They have implemented robust safety protocols and they are ready to welcome the community and our visitors back into their restaurants."
There are some rules to Gwinnett Burger Week that residents will have to keep in mind. One is that the $7 price for each burger does not include taxes or gratuities. Another is that they cannot get the special Gwinnett Burger Week if they use third party vendors such as GrubHub or DoorDash.
Additionally, although there are 12 restaurants participating in Gwinnett Burger Week, there will only be 11 burgers offered. That's because two of the participating restaurants are Marlow's Tavern locations which will offering the same burger.
Other than that, there is a wide range of burgers being offered this year.
“Our restaurant partners always bring their most creative ideas for Burger Week and this year is no exception,” Anders said.
This year marks a major shift for Gwinnett Burger Week because it will not put a spotlight on both burgers and beers at the same time, as it has in past under the name Burgers and Brews Week. The reason for the change is because Explore Gwinnett is spinning off the beers so the county's craft breweries will have their own week where they will be highlighted this summer.
"(Explore Gwinnett) changed the name to Gwinnett Burger Week in order to fully focus on the creative burgers. As the event grew, we found the beer was taking a back seat to the burgers,” Anders said.
“With nine craft breweries in Gwinnett, we saw a fantastic opportunity to create a completely separate Beer Week planned for summer 2021 where our creative, innovative breweries and beverages will be spotlighted.”
Restaurants participating in Gwinnett Burger Week, as well as the burgers they will offer for $7, include:
• 1910 Public House in Lilburn: Georgia Onion Burger
• Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in Peachtree Corners: Towne Center Burger
• Local Republic in Lawrenceville: The Kevin Bacon Burger
• Marlow’s Tavern in Duluth: Tomato Bacon Jam Burger
• Marlow’s Tavern in Peachtree Corners: Tomato Bacon Jam Burger
• McCray’s Tavern on the Square in Lawrenceville: The Irish Burger
• Over The Top Burger Bar in Buford: The Chipper
• Parma Tavern in Buford: Lost in Paris
• Universal Joint in Lawrenceville: Ba’hn Mi Burger
• Tannery Row Ale House in Buford: Tannery Row Ale House Burger
• The Crossing in Norcross: Frita Burger
• Three Blind Mice in Lilburn: Unami Bomb Burger
