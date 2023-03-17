Local Republic’s Gwinnett Burger Week creation, The Stop. CollaBOARate + Glisten, includes smoked pork belly and shredded pork stacked on an all-beef smash patty, smothered in a sticky gochujang and honey glaze and served with pickled jalapeños and arugula.
Parkside District’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Joy’s Pastrami Chili Cheese burger, includes black angus beef, pretzel bun, pastrami, house chili, cheddar cheese, Fritos, and Jalapeno Onion Jam.
Scrum-did-dly-um-tious’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, The Mill Town Down, is a juicy and lean turkey burger seasoned with a house blend of herbs chargrilled with caramelized onions, mushrooms and smothered in gouda cheese on a buttery toasted bun with a housemade BBQ sauce that “awakes all of your senses.”
The Boujee Southerner Eatery’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Boujee Vegan Burger, is an juicy impossible burger on a whole wheat sesame thin bun, topped with Vegan Cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, House slaw, and pickles.
Universal Joint’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the UJ BOY-AR-DEE Burger, is an 8-ounce certified Angus Beef topped with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, ravioli pasta, and arugula served on a toasted Brioche bun.
Philanthropy Grill and Ale House’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Michael Burger, is certified Angus beef topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, over a medium egg served on a toasted Potato Roll.
The Gwinnett Burger Week offering from 1910 Public House, the Ms. Frizzle Burger, is a 4-ounce CAB Smashburger with magic red pepper jelly, pimento cheese fritter, frisee lettuce, and house-made pickles on a toasted brioche bun topped with a school of sesame seeds.
Diesal Tap House’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the French Onion Soup Burger, is a double-patty burger topped with caramelized onions, and a double layer of provolone cheese — served on a grilled onion roll bun with a side of au jus for dipping.
Over The Top Burger Bar’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Sunday Supper, is inspired by traditional southern cuisine, with the name comes from engagement from with the eatery’s clientele. It includes one All Beef Patty, Fried Chicken, Collard Greens, House Made Mac & Cheese, Fried Onions, BBQ Sauce, Fresh Cheddar & no defibrillator.
The Diner at Sugar Hill’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the BBQ Sriracha Burger, includes a hand-crafted Angus beef patty, grilled to perfection over an oak wood open flame fire, topped with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese, sliced Canadian bacon, fried zucchini, and squash slices, drizzled with a bbq Sriracha sauce with crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, and sliced red onion on a sesame seed bun.
The Gwinnett Burger Week offering from Marlow’s Tavern’s Duluth and Peachtree Corners locations, the Pepper Ranch Burger, includes Pepper Jack, fried Jalapeños, and smoked chili cream served on a wheat bun.
Local On North’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Big time Rush, includes 5.5 ounces of ground beef, topped with grilled mushrooms, spinach, grilled onions, feta cheese, and creamy horseradish sauce.
The Dawg House’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Big Alpine, includes imported Swiss cheese and fresh sauteed mushrooms with house-mayo atop a half-pound hand-formed char-grilled Angus beef patty on a brioche bun.
The Gwinnett Burger Week offering from Uncle Jack’s Meat House’s Duluth and Peachtree Corners locations, and their sister restaurant, Uncle Jack’s Tavern, is the Jack Jack Burger. It features two 3-ounce smash wagyu beef patties with cheese double stacked with secret sauce on the bottom bun and topped with onion, pickle, bacon, tomato relish purée, on a buttered potato bun.
Old Fountain Tavern’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Porkmento Burger, includes a seasoned grilled all-beef patty, creamy homemade pimento cheese, shredded pork smoked in-house, and strawberry balsamic bbq sauce on a toasted butter brioche bun.
Local Republic’s Gwinnett Burger Week creation, The Stop. CollaBOARate + Glisten, includes smoked pork belly and shredded pork stacked on an all-beef smash patty, smothered in a sticky gochujang and honey glaze and served with pickled jalapeños and arugula.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
Parkside District’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Joy’s Pastrami Chili Cheese burger, includes black angus beef, pretzel bun, pastrami, house chili, cheddar cheese, Fritos, and Jalapeno Onion Jam.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
Scrum-did-dly-um-tious’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, The Mill Town Down, is a juicy and lean turkey burger seasoned with a house blend of herbs chargrilled with caramelized onions, mushrooms and smothered in gouda cheese on a buttery toasted bun with a housemade BBQ sauce that “awakes all of your senses.”
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
Village Burger’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the So-cal Burger, is Village Burger topped with housemade guacamole, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, diced red onions, and village sauce.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
The Boujee Southerner Eatery’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Boujee Vegan Burger, is an juicy impossible burger on a whole wheat sesame thin bun, topped with Vegan Cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, House slaw, and pickles.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
McCray’s Tavern’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Corned Beef Burger, includes ground corn beef topped with Guinness caramelized onions, melted white cheddar, bacon, and a fried egg.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
Universal Joint’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the UJ BOY-AR-DEE Burger, is an 8-ounce certified Angus Beef topped with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, ravioli pasta, and arugula served on a toasted Brioche bun.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
Philanthropy Grill and Ale House’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Michael Burger, is certified Angus beef topped with American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, over a medium egg served on a toasted Potato Roll.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
Cosmo’s Pizza + Social’s Gwinnett Burger Week, the Burgerboli, is a half-pound burger topped with fried mozzarella and meat sauce of sausage, and pepperoni, then wrapped in pizza dough and baked.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
Parma Tavern’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Southern Pride Burger, includes fresh black angus, cheddar, butter lettuce, fresh tomato, applewood smoked bacon, candied jalapeños, crispy onion straws, housemade ranch mayo, bbq sauce, black and white sesame bun.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
The Gwinnett Burger Week offering from 1910 Public House, the Ms. Frizzle Burger, is a 4-ounce CAB Smashburger with magic red pepper jelly, pimento cheese fritter, frisee lettuce, and house-made pickles on a toasted brioche bun topped with a school of sesame seeds.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
Diesal Tap House’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the French Onion Soup Burger, is a double-patty burger topped with caramelized onions, and a double layer of provolone cheese — served on a grilled onion roll bun with a side of au jus for dipping.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
Over The Top Burger Bar’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Sunday Supper, is inspired by traditional southern cuisine, with the name comes from engagement from with the eatery’s clientele. It includes one All Beef Patty, Fried Chicken, Collard Greens, House Made Mac & Cheese, Fried Onions, BBQ Sauce, Fresh Cheddar & no defibrillator.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
The Diner at Sugar Hill’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the BBQ Sriracha Burger, includes a hand-crafted Angus beef patty, grilled to perfection over an oak wood open flame fire, topped with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese, sliced Canadian bacon, fried zucchini, and squash slices, drizzled with a bbq Sriracha sauce with crisp lettuce, sliced tomato, and sliced red onion on a sesame seed bun.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
The Gwinnett Burger Week offering from Marlow’s Tavern’s Duluth and Peachtree Corners locations, the Pepper Ranch Burger, includes Pepper Jack, fried Jalapeños, and smoked chili cream served on a wheat bun.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
Local On North’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Big time Rush, includes 5.5 ounces of ground beef, topped with grilled mushrooms, spinach, grilled onions, feta cheese, and creamy horseradish sauce.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
Craft Burger By Shane’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the cowboy, includes a double 1/3 pound patty, Pepper Jack, lettuce, tomato, Dill Pickles, crispy onion, bacon, jalapeño mayo, and BBQ sauce.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
Tannery Row Ale House’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Bona Allen, is a traditional cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
The Dawg House’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Big Alpine, includes imported Swiss cheese and fresh sauteed mushrooms with house-mayo atop a half-pound hand-formed char-grilled Angus beef patty on a brioche bun.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
The Gwinnett Burger Week offering from Uncle Jack’s Meat House’s Duluth and Peachtree Corners locations, and their sister restaurant, Uncle Jack’s Tavern, is the Jack Jack Burger. It features two 3-ounce smash wagyu beef patties with cheese double stacked with secret sauce on the bottom bun and topped with onion, pickle, bacon, tomato relish purée, on a buttered potato bun.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
B&W Burgers, Buns & Brews’ Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Mexican Burger, includes a half-pound ground beef and pork patty, ham, bacon, cheese, avocado, onions, lettuce, and a grilled jalapeño.
Photo: Explore Gwinnett
Old Fountain Tavern’s Gwinnett Burger Week offering, the Porkmento Burger, includes a seasoned grilled all-beef patty, creamy homemade pimento cheese, shredded pork smoked in-house, and strawberry balsamic bbq sauce on a toasted butter brioche bun.
Gwinnett County foodies are going to get to try a lot of new flavors on their burgers in the next week, including — but certainly not limited to — corned beef, ravioli, pastrami, collard greens, fried zucchini, and pizza dough.
Explore Gwinnett’s 8th annual Gwinnett Burger Week will kick off Sunday with 25 restaurants participating in this year’s event with some unique burger creation. There are a couple of restaurants that will have multiple locations participating in Gwinnett Burger Week, so there will be 22 burgers featured in all this year.
“We can’t wait to celebrate the return of Gwinnett Burger Week and look forward to trying new and unique recipes while supporting our locally owned eateries,” Explore Gwinnett Executive Director Lisa Anders said.
“This highly anticipated event is an excellent opportunity for locals and visitors alike to experience delectable chef-crafted burgers from some of the best restaurants in the area, at an affordable price.”
Gwinnett Burger Week will run through March 25 and burger fans who stop by a participating restaurant can get one of the limited-time creations, which will only be available for that week, for only $10.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
And, there is an interactive component to Gwinnett Burger Week this year for foodies. Diners who choose to go to the participating restaurants and try their special burgers will get to vote for their favorite one at www.ExploreGwinnett.org/Gwinnett-Burger-Week/voting. The diners favorite will receive the People’s Choice Award.
Restaurants can also bring their creation to the Explore Gwinnett office where judges will taste each burger and hand out their Judge’s Choice Award.
The list of participating restaurants includes:
♦ Cosmo’s Pizza + Social: The Burgerboli
♦ Local on North: The Big Time Rush
♦ Local Republic: Stop. CollaBOARate + Glisten
♦ Marlow’s Tavern (Peachtree Corners and Duluth locations): The Pepper Ranch Burger
♦ McCray’s Tavern: The Corned Beef Burger
♦ Uncle Jack’s Meat House (Peachree Corners and Duluth locations): The Jack Jack Burger
♦ Parkside District: Joy’s Pastrami Chili Cheese
♦ Scrum-did-dly-ump-tious: The Mill Town Down
♦ The Boujee Southerner Eatery: The Boujee Vegan Burger
♦ Uncle Jack’s Tavern: The Jack Jack Burger
♦ Craft Burger by Shane: The Cowboy
♦ Universal Joint: The UJ BOY-AR-DEE Burger
♦ Philanthropy Grill and Ale House: The Michael Burger
♦ Village Burger: The So-cal Burger
♦ The Diner at Sugar Hill: The BBQ Sriracha Burger
♦ B&W Burgers, Buns & Brews: The Mexican Burger
♦ Diesel Tap House: The French Onion Soup Burger
♦ Old Fountain Tavern: The Porkmento Burger
♦ Over The Top Burger Bar: The Sunday Supper
♦ 1910 Public House: The Ms. Frizzle Burger
♦ Parma Tavern: The Southern Pride Burger
♦ Tannery Row Ale House: The Bona Allen
♦ The Dawg House: The Big Alpine
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.