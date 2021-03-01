Half a decade after the salaries for the county's four district commissioners were raised — while leaving then Chairwoman Charlotte Nash's pay unchanged — the chairwoman's salary was tackled by the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
The board voted unanimously on Tuesday to ask the Gwinnett's legislative delegation to raise the salary for the position, which currently is $74,266 a year. Officials said Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson's salary is far below most other metro Atlanta county leaders.
"Our local delegation has recently indicated its willingness to address this issue of the salary of the chair of the Board of Commissioners," county attorney Mike Ludwiczak said. "The resolution before you expresses the Board of Commissioners' support for the General Assembly to fix the salary of the chair of the Board of Commissioners.
"This resolution recognizes that fixing the chair's salary through local legislation would bring this salary to a level that is commensurate with the salaries of chairpersons of similarly situated counties as well as with the salaries of Gwinnett County's local constitutional officers, including our sheriff."
Commissioner Kirkland Carden said the proposed salary for the full-time county chairwoman's seat would be about $136,000 per year, but the resolution commissioners will be voting on does not list a specific dollar amount.
If the suggested new salary area is accurate, that would be an increase of about 83% in the chairwoman's salary.
"It will put her salary up there with other metro areas counties," Commissioner Kirkland Carden said.
An early draft of the proposed legislation including a section which would have set the four district commissioners salaries at 50% of the chairwoman's salary. That would have meant a 62% pay raise for the district commissioners — the second raise in five years for those four seats — but that part was dropped from the proposed bill after the county's legislative delegation balked at the idea, according to Carden.
That leaves it as just a proposal to raise Hendrickson's salary.
"(The reasoning for the request) is a number of things," Carden said. "It's the work load, the county has grown, the demands of the job has grown, but the salary has been stagnant. I mean, in Gwinnett County, I think 70% of our residents live in unincorporated Gwinnett County, maybe a little bit more, so it's just a lot of municipal government services and events that she has to go to.
"So, it's that and making sure the job is professional and attracts professional, competent candidates by offering a competitive salary."
Carden said he also sees raising the chairman's salary as an "anti-corruption measure" that could help prevent a repeat of the corruption scandals that plagued the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners in the late 2000s and led to at least one former commissioner going to jail.
"If these public positions offer folks a comfortable, competitive salary to work in the public sector, they're less likely to be susceptible or to fall victim to public sector corruption," Carden said.
When the county commission, made up of entirely different people, voted in 2016 to raise their own salaries by 51%, they omitted the board chair's salary because Nash asked them to do so. At the time, Nash, who was up for re-election in 2016, said she did not want her salary raised because she was already eligible for a pension because she had previously retired as a county staff member in the mid-2000s.
But, even then, commissioners noted that the pay for the chairman's position in Gwinnett County was considerably lower similar positions in other metro Atlanta counties. Then-Commissioner John Heard even cited the fact that the pay for the chairman's position was not increasing as his reasoning for casting the lone vote against raising the district commissioner's salaries in March 2016.
“I think it’s appalling that the chief executive officer of an organization the size of Gwinnett, that has over a $1 billion budget, makes the salary that she makes,” Heard said at the time.
The commission did not go through the General Assembly when it decided to raise the district commissioners salaries five years ago. It was also set up so that the salary increases did not take affect until after the next election for each individual commission seat.
Carden said full-time commission chairmen and chairwomen in Cobb, Clayton, Rockdale and Douglas counties, as well as the DeKalb County CEO, are paid higher salaries than Hendrickson is paid. The salary for the Fulton County commission chairman position — which is a part-time position as opposed to the full-time position in Gwinnett — is lower than Hendrickson's salary, Carden added.
"This is what we need to do another step we're doing to modernize Gwinnett County government," Carden said.
