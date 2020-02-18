Gwinnett County commissioners will give the public a chance next week to weigh in on whether Commissioner Marlene Fosque should be punished for criticizing Dustin Inman society founder D.A. King’s participation in a 287(g) forum held in Lawrenceville last summer.
The Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to set a public hearing on an ethics committee’s recommendation in the Fosque case. The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Complex, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
The ethics committee that heard King’s complaint voted last month to recommend the Board of Commissioners issue a warning to Fosque. The formal recommendation lists a “written warning,” but committee chairman David Will said at the time that it could be a written or verbal warning.
King filed the complaint after Fosque, during a commission meeting in August, denounced Sheriff Butch Conway’s decision to invite the Dustin Inman Society founder to be a pro-287(g) speaker at a forum hosted by Fosque.
Although Fosque hosted the 287(g) forum, she left it up to Conway’s office to pick the pro-287(g) panelists. Fosque cited a Southern Poverty Law Center analysis of the Dustin Inman Society as an anti-immigrant hate group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.