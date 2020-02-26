Gwinnett County commissioners rejected an ethics board recommendation to issue a warning against Commissioner Marlene Fosque on Wednesday for comments she made last year about controversial Dustin Inman Society founder D.A. King's participation in a 287(g) forum that she hosted.
The ethics board sustained two of six points King laid out against Fosque in a complaint he filed last August. The commissioner had condemned Sheriff Butch Conway earlier in the month for inviting King to be one of his three representatives at Fosque's 287(g) forum.
But, it was up to county commissioners to make the final decision on whether Fosque should be punished for her remarks.
"I believe Commissioner Fosque learned something in terms of how things work in the political world as a result of the experiences that came through here," Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. "I admire the fact that she did have the courage to try to bring the community together."
The public hearing and vote held on the matter Wednesday night brought a seven-month public battle between Fosque and King to an end. That end came with several residents, ranging from elected officials to everyday citizens, standing up and proclaiming their support for the commissioner.
"I've learned to really work together with people more and to be open to work with everyone, but I really learned that I've got to know who to trust and who not to because our motives have all got to be the same if we're working on a project together," Fosque said after the public hearing ended.
Several people who spoke against issuing any sanctions against Fosque spoke favorably about her and their opinion of the job she has done as a commissioner. For her part, Fosque abstained from participating in the hearing and sat in the audience, listening to people speak for and against her.
"She is a great commissioner, and as a matter of fact, she is one of the best commissioners up here," Snellville resident Claudette Forbes told commissioners. "So, this reprimand needs to be put aside, like it never happened, because it's not necessary."
Fosque said she was appreciative of the people who voiced support for her during the meeting.
"I'm just thankful to all of the citizens who came out in support," Fosque said after the hearing ended. "My original intention was to create a space where our residents in Gwinnett County can come and voice their concerns, and I stayed neutral the entire time during the 287(g) forum."
There were supporters of King in the audience as well, however.
Two supporters of King stood up and spoke during time allotted for people in favor in approval of the ethics recommendation. Several other supporters of King showed up to the meeting late, however, and were allowed to speak at the hearing.
Peachtree Corners resident Judy Craft said the issue boiled down to Fosque's comments about King and whether she should have made them, rather than the job she has done in general as a commissioner.
Craft also evoked the written reprimand leveled against Commissioner Tommy Hunter in 2017. An ethics panel recommended that reprimand, and the commissioners approved it, after Hunter called U.S. Rep. John Lewis a "racist pig" on Facebook.
"I think Mrs. Fosque put herself in the situation that she's in by her remarks," Craft said. "It would have been the same if it was anyone because as commissioners, your job really is to listen. It's not to attack speakers.
"The ethics commission recommended a warning, but I really think it should be a reprimand. It should be no different than what Commissioner Tommy Hunter faced."
