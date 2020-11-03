7O5A2134.JPG

Gwinnett County commissioners consider items at their work session on Tuesday. One of the items they considered was an agreement with Georgia Gwinnett College to manage and staff the Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center in Lawrenceville.

 Staff Photo: Curt Yeomans

Gwinnett County is teaming up with Georgia Gwinnett College to help entrepreneurs in the county get their businesses off the ground.

County commissioners approved an agreement that will have the college operate and staff the Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center in Lawrenceville. County attorney Michael Ludwiczak said the center has been a goal of county leaders.

“The establishment of the Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center is a product of the board’s current strategic priority for the growth and maintenance of a strong and vibrantly connected local economy,” Ludwiczak said.

The county’s economic development department has collaborated with GGC’s business school to develop an operational and management plan for the center.

The agreement approved by commissioners calls for the college to hire staff to work at the center. The college will also have to work with the county to develop procedures and programs for the center.

The goal is to have the center ready to begin operations once renovations at its facility, located at 405 N. Perry St., wraps up next year.

“The initial agreement runs through June 30, 2021, followed by four renewal options at one year each,” Ludwiczak said.

The effort is being funded with money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The cost is expected to be up to $122,500 for the first year, and $185,000 for each of the four annual renewal periods after that.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.