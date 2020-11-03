Gwinnett County is teaming up with Georgia Gwinnett College to help entrepreneurs in the county get their businesses off the ground.
County commissioners approved an agreement that will have the college operate and staff the Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center in Lawrenceville. County attorney Michael Ludwiczak said the center has been a goal of county leaders.
“The establishment of the Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center is a product of the board’s current strategic priority for the growth and maintenance of a strong and vibrantly connected local economy,” Ludwiczak said.
The county’s economic development department has collaborated with GGC’s business school to develop an operational and management plan for the center.
The agreement approved by commissioners calls for the college to hire staff to work at the center. The college will also have to work with the county to develop procedures and programs for the center.
The goal is to have the center ready to begin operations once renovations at its facility, located at 405 N. Perry St., wraps up next year.
“The initial agreement runs through June 30, 2021, followed by four renewal options at one year each,” Ludwiczak said.
The effort is being funded with money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The cost is expected to be up to $122,500 for the first year, and $185,000 for each of the four annual renewal periods after that.
