On Tuesday, Gwinnett County Commissioners put off making a final decision on a proposal to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for the second month in a row — and it’s unclear if the issue will be considered again.
The proposal, which has been floated for months, is to change a county ordinance so that police would have the option to give someone a citation for breaking county laws if they are found to be carrying an ounce or less of marijuana or charge them with a felony crime under a state law.
The commission voted 4-1 to take the proposal off the agenda, leaving it open to be taken up at an unspecified later date. Commissioner Kirkland Carden, who has been a leading proponent of the proposal, cast the lone vote against taking it off the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
The proposal was previously defeated in a 2-3 vote last month, but commissioners then turned around and voted 3-2 to reconsider it this month. Commission Vice-Chairwoman Marlene Fosque served as the swing vote last month, having voted against its passage but voting in favor of reconsidering it this month.
Now that the proposal has been taken off the agenda, with no date for when it could reappear, it is unclear whether it is dead or just temporarily on hold.
Law enforcement in Gwinnett has, so far, only had the option of charging someone under state law for possession of an ounce of marijuana or less. Carden has argued that creating a county marijuana ordinance creates an alternative where police and deputies could instead issue a citation and let the person go if they didn’t want to arrest the person.
Carden’s argument has been that giving law enforcement officers that option means police and deputies can spend more time on the streets doing patrols rather than transporting people to the jail if the only crime they have committed was possessing less than an ounce of marijuana.
Carden has also argued that cases against people who are charged with possessing small amounts of marijuana are not going forward due to issues created a few years ago by Georgia’s hemp law, that allowed people to possess hemp with small amounts of THC levels. When the law went into effect, law enforcement officials and prosecutors in Gwinnett said they had no way to determining what the THC level was and therefore could not whether someone was violating the marijuana possession law or not.
Some members of the commission, such as Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, remained steadfast in their opposition to the proposal on Tuesday, however.
“My position has not changed and even still some additional questions came up that I want to make sure that we are fully vetting this,” Hendrickson told the Daily Post on Monday.
“There are still just a lot of lingering questions with the protocols between hemp and marijuana ever since that law passed in the state. So, I’m waiting for our staff, or law department to get back to me with some additional information, but from last month to this month, my stance hasn’t changed.”
Yes, Gwinnett County, after the 2020 Election, we certainly have clear, and concise Leadership at the top. No, just kidding, looks like indecision disguised as well, double-talk? One County Commissioner (See the Article above) Voted NO "against this ordinance" but then Voted YES to "reconsidering it later". LOL...that is no Leadership, that is allowing yourself an opening to Flip-Flop, if for some reason, some Poll says you need to Vote against your original conviction. Typical, just like we see from D.C. Then the Chairwoman gives us that time honored reply, that we even got when The Republicans ruled the County, "So, I’m waiting for our staff, or law department to get back to me with some additional information, but from last month to this month, my stance hasn’t changed.” Wait, Wait, Wait......while NOTHING gets done. I guess this form of Government Might be A Law, I just don't know, but the North Georgia Mountains and Middle Georgia are beginning to look a lot more appealing as My Retirement Residential location, rather than The County of My Birth, Gwinnett.
