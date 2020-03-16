Citing pressing business matters, Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash confirmed to the Daily Post that the county's Board of Commissioners will still hold some of the public meetings it had scheduled for Tuesday.
The commission's meeting schedule calls for it to have a work session, briefings and a business meeting on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
This week marks the third Tuesday of March meaning the board had meetings scheduled throughout the day, including a 10 a.m. work session, 10:30 a.m. briefing on the Infinite Energy Center expansion and a 2 p.m. business meeting. Only the briefing was canceled.
"There are business items that we need to address so I believe we will hold our work session and business meeting," Nash said on Sunday.
Residents will be allowed to attend the meetings as usual if they feel comfortable doing so, city spokesman Joe Sorenson said on Monday. They do have options to stay in the loop if they prefer to stay away from public meetings amid an outbreak that has seen the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia to rise to 121, including five in Gwinnett, as of mid-day Monday.
County officials are highlighting the fact that commission meetings are broadcast live on TVGwinnett Live in case residents feel safer watching the proceedings from afar. The TVGwinnett Live viewer can be found at bit.ly/3de6E0y.
"As you know, our meetings are streamed and televised live so the public and media can view those in real time," Nash told the Daily Post. "Additionally our agenda package is available online in advance. Thus, it is easy to see the business that we are transacting without being physically present. In addition, phone and e-mail are viable ways to communicate with us."
One of the matters that will be on the county commission's agenda on Tuesday will be voting on whether to call a special meeting for March 26 to set the advance in-person voting schedule for the May 19 primary election.
Over the weekend, state officials postponed the March 24 presidential preference primary and set it to coincide with the primary for local, state and other federal offices on May 19.
The commission is also set to vote on declaring its intention to issue Tax Allocation Bonds to help pay some of the redevelopment costs for the massive The Exchange at Gwinnett development that would be located between the Mall of Georgia and Coolray Field on Buford Drive.
Some of the other items on the commission's agenda include:
• Approve a nearly $3.47 million contract to construct the Lloyd N. Harris Trail at Harbins Park
• Approve a nearly S1.39 million contract for the stabilization and restoration of the Hudson Nash House at the Yellow River Post Office park
• Accept a $345,938 donation to fund the design, development and construction of the Piedmont Pathway exhibit at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center
• Approve contracts with Mosaic Georgia, Gwinnett Health Department, View Point Health, Gwinnett County Department of Family and Children Services and the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services
• Approve the county's Housing and Urban Development action plan
• Execute an agreement United Way of Greater Atlanta in Gwinnett County to provide up to $980,000 in funding to support work in HomeFirst Gwinnett focus area
• Approve the retirement of Gwinnett Police K-9 Zeke
• Award a $662,000 contract for an HVAC rooftop replacement at One Justice Square in Lawrenceville
• Renew a disaster debris removal contract for a new period beginning April 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.