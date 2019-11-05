Gwinnett County commissioners gave county staff the go ahead to get rid of the county’s voting machines Tuesday. But don’t worry — it was largely a procedural move as Georgia officials move the state to new election equipment.
The decision by county commissioners declared the aging voting equipment used in county, state, federal and municipal elections to be surplus equipment that is no longer needed. It’s a move that needed to happen so the machines can be replaced with new machines that the state is rolling out.
“Due to the replacement of election equipment in the state of Georgia under the purview of the Secretary of State, we are requesting that the county-owned election equipment be declared surplus and for permission for the Secretary of State’s Office to dispose of the equipment as required,” county Community Services Director Tina Fleming told commissioners.
The move comes a day after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office announced it has hired a contractor to handle the collection and disposal of the state’s old voting machines. Raffernsperger’s office also said it is working with county-level officials across Georgia to distribute the new voting machines to local elections offices.
The new machines are expected to produce a paper ballot that can then be scanned in.
The Secretary of State’s Office has already received and tested more than 10,000 new touchscreen voting machines and about half scanners that will go with them.
Elections staff in 117 counties have already been trained on how to use the new machines and staff in the remaining counties is expected to be trained by Thanksgiving.
“The implementation of the new voting system is going like clockwork. The system is running as designed,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “We are learning some things from our experience during the pilot. The biggest lesson we’ve learned is how much people like the security and ease of using the new system.”