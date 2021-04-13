Later this month Gwinnett County commissioners will ask residents to weigh in on a proposed noise control ordinance change that will affect the use of fireworks.
The commission posted a notice on the county’s website that a public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on April 27 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. The notice only states the change will “affect the use of consumer fireworks,” but a copy of the proposed revision was not included in the revision.
County spokesman Joe Sorenson said county officials still working on drafting the proposed revision.
