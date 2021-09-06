There will not be a referendum on transit expansion put before voters in 2022, according to the top elected official in county government.
After two referendums on transit expansion were put before voters in 2019 and 2020 — with both of them being rejected — it would be understandable if residents have been wondering if Gwinnett's leaders plan to put another transit referendum on the 2022 ballot.
But, Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson was clear on whether the commission plans to call for another vote next year.
"We are not," she said after a recent press conference at Gwinnett Place Mall. "We are back at the drawing board. We went back to the drawing board because there is so much unknown right now with where things stand with the pandemic and in a post-pandemic world, what does transportation (and traffic congestion) look like.
"We really want to study where we are today and not base (a vote on) an old plan, you know force the citizens to vote on an old plan. We want to start from scratch."
The county is now revisiting its comprehensive transportation plan, which will be updated in a process that is expected to take two years to complete.
But, while the county is starting over from scratch on a transportation plan, Hendrickson is not ruling out the possibility of a referendum coming up at a later date, whether that be in 2024 or sometime thereafter.
"If rail or mass transit comes out of the planning process, and we need to figure out a way to fund it, then we'll have that conversation about a referendum," the chairwoman said. "But, in the meantime, my goal is to try to get immediate short term projects implemented now.
"We can't wait for a referendum conversation. We can't wait for a heavy rail conversation. There are projects that we can implement now because we have transit-dependent residents. We have place-based communities, like seniors, that can't get around. We have a traffic and congestion problem. We can't wait four years to call a referendum. We need to do things now and there are ways to do that."
One such way to address transportation needs is through the county's annual budget.
Although the referendums put before voters in recent years would have entailed broad expansions of transit, the county has occasionally done small expansions through its annual budget.
One such expansion, which added a small number of routes, was initiated in the county's 2016 budget. One of those routes was the commuter bus route that takes Gwinnettians to the Emory and CDC area.
The county may take a similar approach in its 2022 budget. A budget request made by the county's transportation department during its business plan presentation on Aug. 31 included adding five local bus routes, a commuter bus route and microtransit in the Snellville area.
The commuter bus route would run between Dacula and Atlanta while the local routes would extend service to areas such as Suwanee, Snellville and the Mall of Georgia area.
Hendrickson did not rule out the possibility that she will use the county budget to add bus routes, indicating at least some of the requested routes could end up in the proposed budget that she will unveil later this year.
"We are looking at that," she said. "We are looking at all of the projects that can be implemented within a two-year time frame that have already been studied, have been looked at. Those are the projects that we need to start rolling out now.
"We can't wait two years for the update to the CTP plan. There are things in the plan that are those low-hanging fruit that we can start implementing now, and there's still funding in the SPLOST, the 2017 SPLOST, where we can still get some of those up and running. We're looking at all of the short-term immediate transportation improvement projects that we can implement now to make sure we can bring options to our transit-dependent communities."
Tax and Spend
