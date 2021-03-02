Most of Gwinnett County's commissioners expressed support for legislation that will change the way the county's elections board members are chosen on Tuesday.
The Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a resolution supporting a bill in the Georgia General Assembly that will reconstitute the elections board. Commissioner Kirkland Carden cast the lone vote against the resolution.
The proposed bill will continue to give the county's Republican and Democratic parties some say in the membership of the elections board, but it will also give commissioners the final say on who serves on the board.
"Recognizing that the appointment process has not been addressed since 1990, the General Assembly and our local legislative delegation has indicated a willingness to do so during this current legislative session," county attorney Mike Ludwiczak said. "To that end, the resolution before you supports local legislation, which would allow the Board of Commissioners to make four appointments to Board of Elections based upon nominations received from the two major political parties."
A move to reconstitute the elections board began after the Daily Post reported that board chairwoman Alice O'Lenick told the Gwinnett GOP in January that legislators should change Georgia elections laws so Republicans "at least have a shot at winning.”
Legislators and voting rights groups have called for O'Lenick's resignation over the remarks.
County commissioners have expressed an interest in having the elections board reconstituted in the past, but Carden — who has called for changes to the way the elections board is picked — said he is not satisfied with the system that legislators is not a big enough change.
"It's no secret that the current structure (for appointing members) of the Gwinnett County Board of Elections lacks transparency and accountability," Carden said. "However, I think the proposed legislation that the local delegation presented to this board and asked us to support does very little to address the problem in improving transparency, accountability and accessibility for the average Gwinnettian that is not entrenched or involved in local county politics."
The elections board is currently lets their chairman of the Gwinnett Republican Party appoint two members, the chairwoman of the Gwinnett Democratic Party appoint two members and those four members chose a fifth member.
The proposed bill would change that slightly so that the executive committee from each political party would submit five candidates, and commissioners would pick two people from each slate of candidates.
The Board of Commissioners would also get to pick a person of its independent choosing to be the fifth member of the elections board.
"My biggest concern with this legislation is that these private groups, these private organizations, these political parties are not subject to the same (sunshine) laws, like the Open Records Act, that we are in the public space," Carden said.
"If someone would like to request information or attend these meetings, they can be denied entry and there's no recourse for it. I think this would be a step backwards with all of the reforms, the good things we've done in the short time we've been in office."
