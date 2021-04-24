Gwinnett County commissioners have given the green light for a major 13,000-acre water and sewage project to proceed in the eastern part of the county.
The commissioners approved the Eastern Regional Infrastructure Project on Tuesday. The project will serve a large chunk of the county, including the nearly 2,000 Rowen research knowledge community development.
“The project provides sewer service to currently unserved areas in the county, and the water mains will accommodate future commercial and industrial development,” Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “Gwinnett is expected to add another 500,000 people in the next 20 years, and this project will allow us to plan and grow in a smart and balanced way.”
The $125 million project, which will be funded by Gwinnett's departments of water resources and community development, was awarded to John D. Stephens Inc. The money to pay for the project comes from 2017 special purpose local option sales tax funds.
Construction is expected to begin later this year and end in early 2024.
The project will include five miles of "new and upsized" water mains as well as six miles of new gravity sewer lines along the Apalachee River, seven miles of parallel wastewater force mains along Harbins and Brooks roads, a 14 million-gallon regional sewer pump station on Harbins road and five miles of new trails.
“We will be building five miles of new trails along the beautiful Apalachee River on the border with Barrow County with trail heads at Harbins Road and Winder Highway,” Commissioner Jasper Watkins said.
“The project will use sustainable construction practices that promote environmental stewardship and innovation.”
