Gwinnett County commissioners approved three more agreements between the county and cities to have Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter provide tax and fee billing services, but not without offering some criticism of the fact that the agreements call for the cities to pay a supplement to Porter's salary.
The contracts with Dacula, Peachtree Corners and Berkeley Lake were each approved by 4-1 margins, with county Commissioner Kirkland Carden, who has been an outspoken critic of salary supplements in the contracts, voting against each contract.
But, Commissioner Ben Ku offered some of the harshest criticisms about the salary supplements for Porter.
"I am very disappointed in our tax commissioner," Ku said. "The way these contracts were handled and negotiated by the tax commissioner was abysmal. The cities are being charged an additional $1 or $2 to augment her $141,098.42 salary, which is almost twice what our chairwoman earns.
"While this may be legal, it is the worst example of a politician profiting off of our taxpayers."
The contracts call for the cities to pay the county $1.80 per tax parcel to reimburse the county for the service, but Peachtree Corners and Dacula have each agreed to pay an additional $2 per parcel director to Porter to provide the service while Berkeley Lake agreed to pay Porter $1 per parcel.
Porter is expected to earn an additional $34,294 on top of her annual salary as a result.
The proposal to charge the fees to supplement Porter's salary — which is in addition to the fees that will be charged to the cities to reimburse the county for the use of its resources to handle billing for property taxes and special assessment fees — has proven to be controversial and faced backlash among both Republicans and Democrats.
Porter is the first Democrat to hold Gwinnett's tax commissioner's office in at least several decades.
After news first emerged this spring that the salary supplement fee was being proposed, state legislators hastily wrote an amendment to a bill moving through the Georgia General Assembly in the closing days of the 2021 legislative session. That amendment, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law, transferred the authority for negotiating the contracts away from the tax commissioner's office and put it with the Board of Commissioners.
That bill amendment was written in such a way that it only applies to Gwinnett and Fulton counties, but state Rep. Chuck Efstration has said in the past that legislators intend to take a more in-depth look at tackling the issue statewide in 2022 legislative session, after it has had time to fully study the issue on a statewide level.
Carden's mother, Regina, lost to Porter in the 2020 Democratic Party primary for the tax commissioner's race. He raised objections to the fact that Porter was allowed to be involved in negotiations between the county and the cities on the contracts.
"I am a little concerned that we're taking such a discretionary approach to applying the law," Carden said. "Senate Bill 201 specifically says, 'Counties, municipalities, you are the parties that are responsible for entering into an agreement.' It makes no mention of a third party ... I understand the backstory to this, but that discretionary approach to the law concerns me."
Meanwhile, Ku said that he was unhappy about the contracts — he and Carden wanted a breakdown of the fees listed on tax bills but that proposal was rejected — but he went ahead and voted to approve the contracts because the billing services "are what the cities need."
Peachtree Corners officials previously said they were stuck in a position where Porter had said she would not provide billing services, regardless of what the contract between the county and the cities said, if it did not include the fee that supplemented her salary.
In the past, eight cities contracted with the tax commissioner's office to handle city tax and special assessment fee billing, but half of those cities chose to look at other options after Porter put forward a contract proposal that included a fee to supplement her salary.
Of the four cities that opted to continue using the county for billing, only Grayson refused to pay the salary supplement and it was therefore omitted from its contract with the county.
