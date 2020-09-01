Lawrenceville is selling its water distribution system to Gwinnett County.
The Lawrenceville City Council and the Gwinnett County Water and Sewer Authority board approved the sale in separate meetings on Monday. The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners then turned around and gave final approval of the purchase on Tuesday.
“This decision was made with the customers’ best interest in mind,” Lawrenceville Mayor David Still said. “Gwinnett County’s management will provide a long-term benefit to residents served by our water utility.”
The city announced plans to sell the water distribution system to the county last week, citing aging infrastructure that officials said would have otherwise necessitated a “significant water rate increase” by the city to pay for upgrades.
Gwinnett county’s Department Water Resources, city officials said, has more staff, resources and comprehensive programs that can serve customers of Lawrenceville’s water customers.
The transfer is expected to be completed by Dec. 1. Officials have said commercial water customers can expect to see their monthly bill decrease, but residential customers can expect to see a “slight increase” on their monthly bill. The city will provide each residential water customer a one-time bill credit of about $60 to cover the first 12 months of the anticipated bill increase.
The county has agreed to pay $400,000 for the distribution system and make a guaranteed $13.3 million in upgrades, including repairs, rehabilitations and replacements.
The $400,000 will be used to cover the bill credits for residential customers.
As part of the sale, The Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources will get Lawrenceville’s water mains, valves, hydrants, meters, customer account information, billing systems, meter data, relevant easements and GIS data.
Meanwhile, the city will receive a property on Ezzard Street that previously housed a county-owned pump station, but Lawrenceville officials said they do not currently have place for the site.
The city will also keep its water treatment plants, storage tanks, wells and other facilities.
“This is a win-win for our City of Lawrenceville water customers,” Still said. “With 80% of our water already being purchased from Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville has truly outgrown our system. Through this process, our water system can be immediately upgraded, no employee will lose their job, and customers continue to receive quality water along with Gwinnett County’s award-winning customer service.”
