Gwinnett County commissioners approved the purchase of 3.8 acres of land on Satellite Boulevard on Tuesday to help move the long delayed Beaver Ruin Park forward in unincorporated Duluth.
The county is buying the property located at 4500 Satellite Boulevard, at that road’s intersection with Hopkins Mill Road, for $1.68 million. That site is adjacent to a 57.91-acre site the county bought in 2007 to turn into a “Beaver Ruin Park.”
Plans for the newly property call for a parking area, a comfort station and “potentially other amenities,” according to a description provided by county officials.
“It provides access to the piece of land that we already had, so it gives us a way to not have to detour access across the creek,” Gwinnett Community Service Director Tina Fleming said. “You’ll be able to (enter) the park from the newly purchased land and walk into the park and walk on the boardwalks that will be over the restored wetlands.”
Beaver Ruin Park has been on the books to be built for several years, although it has not been developed yet. It was identified as a “GAP area” — an area where residents are not served by a nearby park — in a 2004 county study.
It appears, however, that the county plans to move forward with plans for the park after the latest land purchase for it.
Development of the park and restoration of wetlands on the site is part of the county’s 2020 budget, Fleming said. Funding will come from Gwinnett’s departments of Water Resources and Community Services, including community service’s Parks and Recreation division.
A master plan was previously drawn up years ago by a master planning committee, and Fleming said the additional land will be incorporated into that.
The addition of the land will lead to some adjustments on the existing plan, such as moving parking from where it would have been located in the previously purchased property to the new addition.
“We’ll probably reconvene that master plan committee just so they can see what we’re going to do with the new purchase, but we won’t have to do the whole (master planning) process,” Fleming said.
